CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hope Dudley has made it her life's mission to help find killers in unsolved homicides. Now, she says her mission is threatened by a lack of funds. For the last two years, Dudley said she has relied on a one-time grant by the city of Cincinnati. Last year, she received $40,000 for her nonprofit called UCanSpeakForMe.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO