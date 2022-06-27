ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Surprise January 6 Hearing Will Air Live on Broadcast Networks Tuesday

 3 days ago
The January 6 Committee has scheduled a surprise hearing for Tuesday. The move is unexpected, as the announcement was made with less than 24 hours’ notice, Congress is not in session, and the committee was set to...

Reta Regenold
3d ago

I haven't watched since the first night. It's all hearsay in my opinion. Democratic dog and pony show. If they had proof that would stand up in court, they would be on court not putting on a one sided show on television. Never in the history of our nation has a party gone to such lengths to rid them of competition. While they totally ignore the state of our nation under their rule in chaos! There was no insurrection, they are still in control! There's no denying Trump is an egomaniac, but they all are most are just quiet about it, behind closed doors. No other president has been torn down by the media from day one, and disrespected by the other party as he was and he kept going. He's not part of the good Ole boys club. And they are scared of him. I know he never be able to hold office again, but we were better off when he was president. We will never recover from the damage Biden has already done and he has 2 more years.

travler
3d ago

Surprise who gives a poop. This hearing is the least of our worries... what about the high inflation, the gas prices are creating people to not afford to work who have to travel. What about the high grocery cost, families are struggling! My gosh democrats get it together!

SMARTALECK
3d ago

This filmmaker has at the least embarrassing information on the Trump family mafia but probably important facts that show how Trump had no intention of giving up his perceived throne no matter what he had to do. The King is dead, let's never have another one.

IN THIS ARTICLE
