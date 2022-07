We’re on a unique new home inspection tour in Ventura County, one intended to help homeowners protect their property against wildfires. Max Young is a Wildfire Safety Liaison with the Ventura Regional Fire Safe Council. He’s at the Santa Paula home of Heidi Ortloff. She bought a home on the northeast side of the city a year ago with beautiful views from her backyard, but it’s also up against an orchard, and some grassy open space.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO