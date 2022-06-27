ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Hawks 'on verge' of trading for Spurs' Dejounte Murray?

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3liHut_0gNeHnem00
Mar 30, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) grabs a rebound in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at the AT&T Center. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Hours before the NBA Draft kicked off last week, it was reported that the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs had had "significant talks" about a trade involving big man John Collins and All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

It looks like discussions between the two organizations may still be occurring, but Collins could be off the table.

A second-team All-Rookie in 2018, Collins was limited to 54 games during the 2021-2022 season and averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists with a .526/.364/.793 shooting line. Murray continued his ascension into the upper tier of guards in the league by ending last season with career highs in points (21.1), assists (9.2), rebounds (8.3) and steals per game (2.0), while posting a career-best 46.2% as well.

Murray, who will turn 26 in September, was named a first-time All-Star and filled up the stat sheet on a nightly basis, finishing second in the NBA in triple-doubles with 13.

Other teams that have had reported interest in Collins have included the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard Reveals The Real Reason Why LeBron James Is Always Looking At Sheets: "Everything He’s Doing, He’s Strategically Doing. He’s Playing Chess. That’s Something I Got Just Watching Him With How He Moves."

LeBron James has played with many great players during his long and illustrious career in the NBA. The same was the case for the 2020 NBA Championship-winning Los Angeles Lakers squad. Although the main stars of the team were LeBron and Anthony Davis, the likes of Dwight Howard and Rajon...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Steelers Quietly Have A Serious Problem On Their Hands

The Pittsburgh Steelers come into the 2022 NFL season with a major issue at quarterback. With their long-time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger having retired last season, the team looks to two new QBs to replace him. Those two players are former Chicago Bears starter Mitchell Trubisky, and 2022 draft pick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, TX
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Scotty Pippen Jr. throws some shade at his dad

In response to everybody who thinks that Scottie Pippen is old and bitter these days, his son would probably say … that you are exactly right. Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of the Hall of Fame forward, threw some shade at his dad on Tuesday. Scotty, who recently signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, was asked if he had recently played one-on-one with his father. The younger Pippen replied that it had been at least a couple of years because his dad stopped playing with him.
NBA
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dejounte Murray
Person
Zach Klein
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Andre Iguodala Reveals A Story When Draymond Green Was Angry At Stephen Curry For Taking Bad Shots, And How Stephen Curry’s 'Cold-Blooded' Reaction Had Green Stunned

The Golden State Warriors are probably one of the most closely knitted teams in the NBA. The core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green has been playing together for years. In their journey together, the Dubs have won four rings in the last eight seasons. One of the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Steph sends heartfelt goodbye to JTA after Lakers deal

Juan Toscano-Anderson is leaving the Bay and headed for SoCal, but he will forever remain an Oakland hero. And from one Bay Area legend to another, 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry showed love to the East Oakland native. Toscano-Anderson reached an agreement with the Lakers shortly after the NBA’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Knicks Have Reportedly Been Discussing Notable Trade

The New York Knicks remain focused on shedding salary for free agency. According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Knicks have had "exploratory discussions" about sending center Nerlens Noel to the Los Angeles Clippers. Although Noel hasn't lived up to expectations as the No. 6 pick in 2013, he emerged as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Hawks
Lakers Daily

LeBron James offers ecstatic reaction to David Fizdale leaving Lakers for front office position on Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James showed some serious love to David Fizdale after it was announced that he is joining the Utah Jazz’s front office. Fizdale will become the Jazz’s associate general manager after spending 18 years as a head and assistant coach in the NBA. He will be a part of a front office that consists of Danny Ainge, one of the most respected figures in the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: The Chicago Bulls Are Interested in Trading for John Collins

‘Tis the season, Bulls fans. With NBA free agency starting Thursday at 5:00 PM CDT, rumors are swirling all over the place. If there is one thing we have learned during Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley’s tenures leading the Chicago Bulls, it’s that they play their cards close to their chests. As a result, any time there is a possible fit for the Bulls, Chicago is linked to him. This time around, Atlanta Hawks’ forward John Collins is back in the discussion.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBC Sports

Klay's dad's advice to Dubs points to Bulls, Lakers dynasties

Even though the Warriors have won four championships in eight seasons, Mychal Thompson believes there’s still a lot the team can learn from other NBA dynasties. Klay Thompson’s dad recently appeared on 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast,” where he told hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky how Golden State can continue its dynastic run.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Breaking: Kevin Durant Will Be Traded From The Nets

Kevin Durant's days in Brooklyn appear to be over. According to multiple reports, the All-NBA forward has requested a trade out of Brooklyn. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Nets are working with Durant on finding a suitable trade destination for the longtime star. Durant's decision to request a trade...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Knicks’ Cam Reddish Drawing Interest, Available In Trade Talks

Per Fred Katz of The Athletic, the Knicks are exploring trade options centered on small forward Cam Reddish, a former lottery pick acquired from the Hawks in January. This news follows the trade agreement between the Knicks and Pistons, in which New York cleared cap space by sending guard/forward Alec Burks and center Nerlens Noel (and picks) to Detroit, as we relayed here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

35K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy