Hawks 'on verge' of trading for Spurs' Dejounte Murray?

Mar 30, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) grabs a rebound in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at the AT&T Center. Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Hours before the NBA Draft kicked off last week, it was reported that the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs had had "significant talks" about a trade involving big man John Collins and All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.

It looks like discussions between the two organizations may still be occurring, but Collins could be off the table.

A second-team All-Rookie in 2018, Collins was limited to 54 games during the 2021-2022 season and averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists with a .526/.364/.793 shooting line. Murray continued his ascension into the upper tier of guards in the league by ending last season with career highs in points (21.1), assists (9.2), rebounds (8.3) and steals per game (2.0), while posting a career-best 46.2% as well.

Murray, who will turn 26 in September, was named a first-time All-Star and filled up the stat sheet on a nightly basis, finishing second in the NBA in triple-doubles with 13.

Other teams that have had reported interest in Collins have included the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, and Sacramento Kings.