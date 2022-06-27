ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Former St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart joins Rotherham

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTtft_0gNeH8kM00

Rotherham have completed the signing of Scottish defender Jamie McCart on a three-year deal.

The move, subject to English Football League and Football Association ratification and international clearance, follows the expiry of McCart’s contract at St Johnstone.

McCart made 104 appearances during his two-and-a-half year stay with the Saints.

“The Millers announced on Friday that personal terms had been provisionally agreed with the 25-year-old, who underwent a full medical on Monday to ensure that his registration at AESSEAL New York Stadium could be submitted,” the Sky Bet Championship side announced.

McCart began his career at the Celtic academy and had various loan spells before joining Inverness in 2018.

He made 62 appearances for the Inverness before moving to St Johnstone, and was capped by Scotland at under-19 and under-21 level.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Former Hearts forward Drew Busby dies aged 74

Former Hearts player Drew Busby has died at the age of 74. The attacker became a hero among the Jambos faithful when he scored 85 goals in 256 appearances between 1973 and 1979. Busby’s son Alan confirmed the news on Friday afternoon. “Our family are saddened to say that our...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
newschain

Bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James dies aged 40

Podcaster and bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James has died at the age of 40, her family has announced. In her final weeks, the presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C raised millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her “tireless” work improving awareness of the disease.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Mccart
newschain

Pair in court over death of two-year-old girl

Two people have denied charges relating to the death of a two-year-old girl. Kyle Bevan, 30, denied the murder of Lola James, while the toddler’s mother, Sinead James, 29, pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing her death. They both appeared before Judge Paul Thomas QC at Swansea Crown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

WSL out in force and Sweden go for experience – how Euro 2022 squads compare

The Women’s Super League will provide more players than any other league at this summer’s European Championship, including all but three of the England squad. The 16 squads announced for the tournament include 64 players from English clubs, all but five from the top flight, to edge out Germany’s Frauen-Bundesliga as the most represented league.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish#Millers#Celtic
newschain

Crystal Palace sign goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on four-year deal

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone on a four-year contract. The 29-year-old makes the move to Selhurst Park after his contract with Championship side West Brom expired. Johnstone, who started his career at Manchester United and has played three times for England, said: “I’m really excited...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Venice unveils mandatory day-trippers’ reservation and fee

Venice is to force day-trippers to make reservations and pay a fee to visit the historic lagoon city, in a bid to better manage visitors who often far outnumber residents. Venice officials on Friday unveiled new rules for day-trippers, which come into effect on January 16, 2023. Tourists who choose...
LIFESTYLE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
142K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy