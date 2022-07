LINCOLN, Mont. — For 70 years, cowboys and cowgirls have traveled to Lincoln to compete, entertain crowds and hopefully cash a check at some point during the weekend. With seven decades of experience, many would likely assume that the rodeo and its partners are pulling in significant revenue from the event, but according to the Lincoln Rodeo Club's Denny Creech, that's not exactly the case.

LINCOLN, MT ・ 20 HOURS AGO