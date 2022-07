July 4th weekend is here, and so are many of the colors and flavors of the summer season. This Saturday, we are looking forward to plenty of sweet cherries and berries at the market. If you are looking for strawberries or raspberries, both Hayton Berry Farm and Our Family Farm should have plenty to choose from. Our Family Farm is located on Bell Street across from Collins Family Orchards, where you will find plenty of early cherries, and Hayton is now located on 5th Avenue across from Vespucci Pizza, where you may find lunch. Also, Rest Awhile Fruit will have more cherries at their stand down by the Log Cabin on Bell Street and if all goes well, Martin Family Orchard may have their first harvest as well.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO