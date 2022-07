BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A major fire at a camp dining hall Wednesday in Frederick County was deemed a total loss with an estimated $2 million in damages, the Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office said Thursday. The fire was reported about 7:30 a.m. in the dining hall, also known as the White House, at the Camp Airy for Boys in Thurmont. Over 100 firefighters from Maryland and Pennsylvania responded to the blaze, and the fire was deemed under control around noon. No camp staff or campers were near the fire when it occurred, police said, and no injuries have been reported. Authorities said hot...

