Watch Shooter Jennings, Lukas Nelson, & More Cover The Iconic Country Songs Of Their Parents & Grandparents

Though some of the most iconic voices to ever grace country music are no longer with us, the children and grandchildren of legends, like Shooter Jennings and Ben Haggard, are carrying on the legacy of their respective dad’s through music.

And they’re not the only two doing so.

From Willlie Nelson’s son Lukas, to Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter Tayla, the children and grandchildren of country music’s greatest artists tend to cover their songs quite a bit… and do a damn good job with it, too.

It’s wild how much some of them sound like their parents, and you could almost close your eyes and hear them singing in the prime of their career.

So today, I wanted to take a look at some of the best covers delivered by the family members of some of our most favorite artists of all time:

“Funny (How Time Slips Away)”

Back in 2018, Lukas Nelson did a cover of his father, Willie Nelson’s, “Funny (How Time Slips Away)” in RCA Studio B, which is where Willie had originally recorded the song decades ago.

It was a solo write from Willie’s 1962 debut studio album, …And Then I Wrote, and was first recorded by Billy Walker in 1961. Elvis Presley also released a version of it in 1971 for his Elvis Country album.

This rendition never fails to give me chills… I could watch it all day long:

“Lonesome, On’ry and Mean”

The title track to Waylon Jennings’ 1973 album, his son, Shooter Jennings, sang it with his dad’s band Waymore’s Outlaws at Live at Goose On The Lake back in 2012.

Though he noted at the end that he didn’t have time to rehearse with the band prior to the show, he knocked this cover out of the park:

“Mama Tried”

Arguably the most popular song in Merle Haggard’s entire catalog of amazing music, his youngest son, Ben Haggard, sounds almost identical to his dad here.

Back in 2017, Ben did a fantastic rendition of the title track to Merle’s iconic 1968 album that you need to hear:

“You Ain’t Woman Enough”

Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter, Tayla Lynn, has herself one heck of a voice, too.

And just last year, she recorded a covers album of some of her grandma’s most famous songs, including one of my personal favorites, “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” which was the title track to Loretta’s 1966 #1 album.

And not only does Tayla sound a lot like Loretta, she has the same sass and stage presence that her grandma was gifted in spades that helped land her in the Country Music Hall of Fame:

“I Walk the Line”

“I Walk the Line” is synonymous with country music, and became Johnny Cash’s first #1 single back in 1956.

His eldest daughter, Rosanne Cash, covered the track in 1996 at the Kennedy Center Honors show for her dad during his induction.

Joined by Kris Kristofferson, Emmylou Harris and Lyle Lovett, they also closed out the number with a beautiful rendition of a song that was very special to Johnny (and was featured on the posthumous album Unearthed), “I’ll Fly Away”: