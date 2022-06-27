ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

CMSF: Tractor Pull and Freestyle Motocross Show

By Paso Robles Press
 3 days ago
Tickets are on sale now for the Sunday, July 31 show

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce the final event of the 2022 Fair, “Tractor Pull and Freestyle Motocross.” The action-packed event will take place on Sunday, July 31, in the Main Grandstand Arena starting at 7 p.m.

All seats are General Admission and are on sale now at $25/Adult (13+ years old) and $15/Child (3-12 years old) and can be purchased online only at MidStateFair.com. The ticket price will increase to $25 for all on the day of the show.

This year’s show will feature multiple tractor pull events, freestyle motocross, a pre-show pit party and specialty acts like a parachute flag drop, trick rider Maddison McDonald and the Entertainer of the PBR Velocity Tour, Matt Merritt.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

