Lyle Stork, 60, of Glidden

Funeral services for Ruth Cain Beaman, 90, of Adel, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Caldwell Parrish Funeral. Home – McCalley Chapel in Adel. Burial will be at the Winterset Cemetery. A visitation will be. held at the funeral home one hour prior to...
Guthrie County will celebrate the Fourth of July and many offices will be closed due to holiday. The city offices in Guthrie Center, Panora and Stuart will be closed Monday. The Guthrie County Courthouse, Guthrie County Extension Office and all the post offices will be closed Monday. Guthrie Center’s Mary J. Barnett Memorial Library and Panora Library are both closed Monday.
Two Guthrie Center entities partnered together to recognize residents that put hard work into care of their property. The Guthrie Center Lions Club and Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to award one or more citizens who maintain and take pride in their yard. This is a month to month contest that runs through October to put an incentive on property owners to keep their yard clean and nice within the community. The best looking yard for the month wins $100 in chamber bucks. The June winner was Ron and Donna Benton.
The Fourth of July Celebration in Perry on Monday will feature plenty of activities for people to take part in throughout the day. The festivities will kick off with the parade at 10 a.m. along Willis Avenue and then vendors will be in Pattee Park all day. Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says another fun activity is the Perry Booster Games that will serve as a fundraiser for both the Chamber and the Perry Booster Club.
10:55am: A deputy assisted the Jefferson Police Department with a two-vehicle accident in the 1400 block of North Elm Street. 11:35am: A deputy assisted the Boone County Sheriff’s Office with unlocking a car with a child in the car in the 100 block of 2nd Street, Beaver. 6:23pm: A...
There are a couple of opportunities for some entertainment on Independence Day in Greene County. The Churdan Library is hosting a “Treats and Tunes” event on Monday. They will be serving ice cream sundaes, brownie a la modes or root beer floats for a free will donation starting at 6:30pm at the city park. The proceeds from this fundraiser will be used for the library’s ongoing programming and operating expenses. Then at 7pm will be a patriotic performance by the Town and Country Band also at the city park. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the “Treats and Tunes” event in Churdan.
A reminder for Guthrie County residents of the local fireworks ordinance for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday in some of the communities. In the City of Stuart, residents are allowed to sell, purchase, and discharge fireworks from now until July 8th. Fireworks are only allowed to be discharged daily from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. until July 8th.
There will be a fundraising meal happening this weekend in Greene County for a worthy cause. The Grand Junction Fire and Rescue Departments are hosting its annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday. From 6-10am, everyone is invited to enjoy all you can eat pancakes, sausage patties and eggs, along with milk, orange juice and coffee will be available. Cost is $5 for adults, $3 for kids over five years old and those five and under can eat for free.
Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Tigers baseball was back on the diamond on Thursday night after an impressive win over Winterset on Wednesday, but they were unable to grab another win as they fell by the score of 9-8. ADM moves to 17-8 and Carlisle to 17-12. The Tigers were able to get a...
The high school baseball postseason starts tomorrow and Greene County and Panorama will meet at 5 p.m. at West Central Valley High School east of Stuart to begin Class 2A District play. Looking at records, the Panthers were 7-15 prior to playing Thursday at Ogden, while the Rams finished their regular season with a 7-14 record.
The wait is almost over for one Jefferson-based restaurant that has undergone extensive renovations. The Centennial at 100 East State Street will officially open on Tuesday. Restaurateur Sara Ostrander tells Raccoon Valley Radio she will offer homemade soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts and she will have a rotating menu. “Things...
On Tuesday, brackets came out in the state of Iowa for 3A state baseball, and for the 16-14 Dallas Center – Grimes Mustangs, they are the three seed in substate 2, and will be hosting Winterset in the first round. That game will be played on Friday, July 8th...
6-20-22 1:21 am Panora Police & Guthrie Co Deputy responded to a residential burglar alarm. 5:23 am Stuart Ambulance responded to a medical call in rural Stuart. 10:17 am Guthrie Co Deputy performed a case follow up in Guthrie Center. 10:24 am Panora Ambulance responded to a medical call in...
In late January, the Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center School District named Joshua Rasmussen as the new superintendent; the former Atlantic Middle School says he’s excited to get going. Rasmussen says that today is his first day on the job as the AC/GC Superintendent and he is thrilled to move into the...
Junior Emma Hoyle is having her most success at Greene County High School’s softball pitcher, and strikeouts is a big reason why. Now in her fourth season as the primary pitcher for the Rams, Hoyle entered the 2022 campaign with a goal of striking out more hitters, and she certainly has done that.
Otabek Yuldashev, Aurora, Co, was driving east bound on I80 near the 111 mile marker, when he hit a guardrail in a construction zone. This disabled his semi and he was unable to go any further. No injuries were reported. Damage to the semi was estimated at $20000. Damage to the guardrail was estimated at $3000. The vehicle was towed from the scene. He was also cited for Failure To Maintain Control.
Today is the registration deadline for a new program with the Greene County Youth Athletic Association. GCYAA President Travis Warnke tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are starting a season of youth golf in July in conjunction with the Jefferson Community Golf Course. He explains that this has been one sport that they felt has been a need in the community for youth to explore.
Home State Bank is asking for donations for children battling cancer. Tabatha Shahan and Shelby Wiggins are co-organizing the Band-aid Benefit for Blank Children’s Hospital oncology department. Wiggins tells Raccoon Valley Radio the nurses in the oncology department allow children to choose special band-aids after they have their chemotherapy ports de-accessed from their bodies. However, during the summer months, the hospital runs low on any fun character or colorful band-aids for kids.
For the second straight year, the Perry baseball team will make the nearly two hour trip to Grinnell for a Class 3A playoff opener. Perry was assigned to substate 7 and is the number 8 seed. The Bluejays are currently 1-18 on the season and will take on top seeded Grinnell who is 29-3. The game will be played on Friday, July 8th at 7 pm. The following teams in Substate 7 include,
Comments / 0