Lyle Stork, 60, of Glidden

There are a couple of opportunities for some entertainment on Independence Day in Greene County. The Churdan Library is hosting a “Treats and Tunes” event on Monday. They will be serving ice cream sundaes, brownie a la modes or root beer floats for a free will donation starting at 6:30pm at the city park. The proceeds from this fundraiser will be used for the library’s ongoing programming and operating expenses. Then at 7pm will be a patriotic performance by the Town and Country Band also at the city park. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the “Treats and Tunes” event in Churdan.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO