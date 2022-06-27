ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Severance’s Dichen Lachman, Willa Fitzgerald, Ron Perlman & Harvey Keitel To Topline Noir ‘Joe Baby’

By Matt Grobar
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Dichen Lachman ( Severance ), Willa Fitzgerald ( Reacher ), Ron Perlman ( Nightmare Alley ) and Harvey Keitel will topline Steven Brand ’s noir feature, Joe Baby , which has wrapped production in Mississippi.

The film based on Drew Fine’s novel centers on Lachman’s character of the same name—a “collector” for a private investigator, searching for a way out of her unfulfilling and sometimes violent life. When Joe takes on a case to help the savvy daughter of a real estate mogul recover money she was conned out of, she is also approached by an unorthodox FBI Agent who is looking into the cold case murder of Joe’s hit-man father. When Joe discovers the two cases may be related, she is soon caught up in a dangerous cat-and-mouse game in which she must face her violent past in order to live another day.

Joe Baby will also star Kelly Hu ( The Orville ), Kenneth Choi ( 9-1-1 ), Corin Nemec ( Supernatural ), David Lipper ( Murder at Hollow Creek ), Dan Bakkedahl ( Made for Love ) and Jason London ( Dazed and Confused ). The film’s script was adapted by Todd Samovitz ( Wonderland ). Lipper and Robert A. Daly Jr. are producing under their Latigo Films banner, along with Stephen Endelman, Brand and Jeff Rice, with Brian Sheth serving as executive producer.

Lachman can currently be seen in Universal and Amblin’s Jurassic World Dominion and the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series, Severance . The actress is otherwise best known for roles on such series as Animal Kingdom , Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Altered Carbon , among many others.

Fitzgerald recently wrapped a role in Netflix’s series The Fall of the House of Usher and will next be seen in Randall Emmett’s thriller, Wash Me in the River , with Robert De Niro and John Malkovich. Other notable credits include Prime Video’s Reacher and John Crowley’s drama The Goldfinch for Warner Bros.

Perlman is a Golden Globe winner and two-time Emmy nominee whose recent credits include Adam McKay’s end-of-the-world comedy Don’t Look Up for Netflix and Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley for Searchlight Pictures. The actor will also soon be seen in Tim Brown’s action-comedy The Retirement Plan with Nicolas Cage and Ashley Greene, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio , Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , and Lee Friedlander and Jonathan Sobol’s action pic The Baker , among other projects.

Keitel is an Oscar and Golden Globe nominee who has recently featured in such films as Lansky , The Irishman , The Painted Bird and Isle of Dogs , among others. Other projects the screen icon has in the works include Hulu’s Mike Tyson miniseries Mike, Friedlander and Sobol’s The Baker , the action-thriller Hard Matter from director Justin Price, the crime dramas Unto the Son and The Legitimate Wiseguy and Timothy Linh Bui’s action pic Live Fast, Die Laughing .

Brand is an actor-director who will next be seen on Netflix’s series The Sandman . Joe Baby is his first feature.

Lachman is represented by Gersh and Management Production Entertainment; Fitzgerald by Paradigm and Untitled Entertainment; Perlman by Gersh and Link Entertainment; Keitel by Untitled Entertainment; Hu by A3 Artists Agency, Mainstay Entertainment and Meyer & Downs; Choi by Gersh, Atlas Artists and Myman Greenspan Fox; Nemec by Linda McAlister Talent, Maverick Artists Agency and Endorse Management Group; Bakkedahl by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; London by Mavrick Artists Agency and Endorse Management Group; Brand by Global Artists Agency, International Artists Management and Alexander, Nau, Lawrence; and Samovitz by Yorn, Levine, Barnes.

