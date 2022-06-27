Photos of Amtrak Derailment Show Train Flipped After Dump Truck Collision

A farmer said it was only “a matter of time” before an Amtrak train derailed in northern Missouri, just one day after three people were killed in a collision with a truck near Mendon. Mike Spencer, 64, said in an interview with the Kansas City Star that he passes the same railroad crossing where the Amtrak train derailed on Monday and that he had concerns. “They knew it was unsafe,” said the 64-year-old. “I was certain that this was going to happen. It was just a matter of time.”Three people were killed and 50 more injured when an Amtrak...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO