ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

Photos of Amtrak Derailment Show Train Flipped After Dump Truck Collision

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries," Amtrak said in a statement sent to...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 7

Mary W. Rice
3d ago

I have read conflicting reports. One said that the truck was blocking the intersection. What does that mean exactly?

Reply(4)
3
Related
The Independent

Farmer says deadly Amtrak derailment in Missouri ‘was going to happen’ after raising safety alarm

A farmer said it was only “a matter of time” before an Amtrak train derailed in northern Missouri, just one day after three people were killed in a collision with a truck near Mendon. Mike Spencer, 64, said in an interview with the Kansas City Star that he passes the same railroad crossing where the Amtrak train derailed on Monday and that he had concerns. “They knew it was unsafe,” said the 64-year-old. “I was certain that this was going to happen. It was just a matter of time.”Three people were killed and 50 more injured when an Amtrak...
MISSOURI STATE
Motorious

13-Year-Old Livestreams Fatal Crash In Stolen Car

It sounds like these kids were completely out of control!. Just after 3 am on June 22, four juveniles were traveling in a stolen 2018 Audi S5, which would be plenty of car for the average adult with experience, when they caused a fatal accident. It all started when the stolen vehicle’s Bosch system automatically reported it was involved in an accident. When officers arrived they found the Audi had fled the scene.
ABILENE, TX
The Independent

Man dies after lighting up cigarette while on oxygen

A man in Pennsylvania man died after he attempted to light a cigarette while using an oxygen concentrator at his home in North Coventry Township.In a statement, the North Coventry Township Police Department said that the incident occurred on 17 June at the man’s residence on Mt Zion Avenue.Authorities said that they had attempted to administer CPR to the victim when they arrived at the scene and that he was then taken to the hospital.“Upon arrival, medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on scene performing CPR to the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
Iowa State
Local
Missouri Accidents
State
California State
City
Mendon, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Aabha Gopan

Woman eaten by 20 Maine Coon cats after she collapsed dead

A woman, whose name isn’t revealed, was eaten by her pets after she died in her home and wasn’t discovered for two weeks by the police. The woman was a cat breeder and owned 20 Maine coon pedigree cats. These cats are muscular in build and passive in nature and are known as ‘the gentle giant’.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Derailment#Dump Truck#Traffic Accident#Kadingis
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Group of up to 60 hikers, including a mom and six-month-old baby, were left stranded in Utah as flash flooding wiped out the roads and wrecked their pickup trucks

A group of up to 60 hikers at Capitol Reef National Park in Utah, including a mother with a six-month-old baby, were left stranded on a mountain after severe flooding trapped them there. Orrin Allen, Noah Gremmert and Cooper Allen described their experience when severe flooding trapped them on a...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Worker melted in half after falling into vat of molten iron

An Illinois man died instantly after tripping and partially falling into a vat of molten iron.Steven Dierkes, 39, from Peoria, who was working alongside a crucible at iron-melting factory Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry died due to an “occupational accident” last Thursday, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Captain Chris Watkins said.Peoria County deputies were called to the facility around 10am last week when a man fell into a vat of molten iron at 2,600 degrees Fahrenheit and died on the spot.No foul play is suspected in the incident, coronerJamie Harwood said, adding that the matter is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

3-year-old killed after bike collides with semi-truck in Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 3-year-old died after a crash involving a bike and truck in Uptown Thursday morning. According to police, the child was riding on the back of the bike, with her mother, in the 1100 block of West Leland Avenue around 8:18 a.m. Police said the bike and semi-truck were traveling in the same direction when the bicyclist lost control and collided with the truck.The child was hit by the truck as a result of the collision. The 3-year-old was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported. 
CHICAGO, IL
natureworldnews.com

40 People Dead, 450 Injured in Massive Fire in a Container Storage Facility

As per authorities, a major blaze at a shipping warehouse in southern Bangladesh claimed the lives of 40 individuals and injured around 450 others. In the statement of a forensic official at the state-run Chattagram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), they claimed that as of now, 40 deceased corpses have arrived at the mortuary here, which was then reported by media outlet PTI as said, while at estimated of five firemen were among those killed, BBC News reported.
ACCIDENTS
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: 3 victims killed in Brentwood Amtrak train crash identified

BRENTWOOD -- An Amtrak train running through unincorporated Brentwood smashed into a car containing five people Sunday afternoon at a private crossing with no gates, killing three and leaving an adult and a child hospitalized with "major injuries."East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District public information officer Steve Aubert said the call came in at 1:01 p.m. The tracks are owned by BNSF Railway. The collision occurred in the 3000 block of Orwood Road on a dirt road."It's not uncommon that we've had accidents at that crossing," Aubert said.The train stopped shortly after the collision. None of the 85 people...
BRENTWOOD, CA
People

Virginia Couple Sailing to Portugal Are Missing After Telling Daughter Their Sailboat Was Damaged

A Virginia Beach couple who set sail for Portugal earlier this month is now missing after not returning home on Monday. The U.S. Coast Guard said in a press release on Tuesday that Yanni Nikopoulos and Dale Jones, both 65, left Hampton, Virginia on June 8, heading for Azores, Portugal. They were supposed to return on Monday, but did not, sparking the Coast Guard's search for them.
HAMPTON, VA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
884M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy