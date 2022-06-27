ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Succession’ Returns To Production, Season 4 Details Revealed

By Lynette Rice
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
The Roy siblings are plotting again. Production has begun on the fourth season of HBO ’s Succession in New York City. The Jesse Armstrong series follows media giant Logan Roy ( Brian Cox ) and his four grown children, Kendall ( Jeremy Strong ), Siobhan ( Sarah Snook ), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor ( Alan Ruck ).

Here’s the official logline for Season 4, which will feature 10 episodes: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Season 4 cast will include Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin.

The series is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell. Armstrong also serves as showrunner.

All three seasons of Succession are available to stream on HBO Max.

