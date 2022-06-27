ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sets ‘Ukraine: Answering The Call’ Fundraising Special With Kristen Bell, Alicia Keys, Julianne Moore, More

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
NBC has set Ukraine : Answering the Call , a one-hour primetime special aimed at education and raising funds for those whose lives have been shattered by the escalating war in the country. The special, said to be an answer to the call from President Volodymyr Zelensky who has challenged Americans to use their voices to reach those who want peace, will air Sunday, July 3 at 7 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Ukraine: Answering the Call will feature appearances by José Andrés, Jon Batiste, Kristen Bell, Brandi Carlile, Brian Cox, Jeff Daniels, Vera Farmiga, Lena Headey, Alicia Keys, Simu Liu, Julianne Moore, Brad Paisley and Rosie Perez, among others. Broadway stars also appearing include Rachel Bay Jones, Brenda Braxton, Liz Callaway, Lilla Crawford, Juwan Crawley, José Llana, Beth Malone, Andrea McArdle, Bonnie Milligan, Orfeh, Krysta Rodriguez, Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley and NaTasha Yvette Williams will come together for a special rendition of “What the World Needs Now is Love.”

Zelensky will address Americans during the special and audiences will also hear remarks from Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian Head of the Presidential Administration. NBC News will share reports on the stories of those who are impacted by the crisis.

During the broadcast, viewers will be able to call in to donate to the International Rescue Committee, an organization that helps people affected by humanitarian crises. Additionally, viewers will have the opportunity to contribute to relief efforts via fan engagement platform Buzznog.

Ukraine: Answering the Call is produced by Done+Dusted. David Jammy, Elizabeth Kelly, Ian Stewart, Nicolle Wallace and David Wild serve as executive producers.

Deadline

Deadline

