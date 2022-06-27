ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, DE

Delaware GOP candidates had campaign signs vandalized in Sussex County

By Rob Petree
WMDT.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSVILLE, Del. – Delaware Republican candidate for Congress, Lee Murphy and Sussex County Register of Wills candidate, Greg Fuller had their political campaign signs vandalized over the weekend in Clarksville, Delaware. The signs, one each for both candidates, were located at the corner of Route 26 and Irons...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 40

Gretta Ludwig Wolter
3d ago

Why is the vandalism always done by the Dems/Libs? They are so scared of losing abd have no respect for anyone who disagrees with them.

Reply(19)
18
K Swensen
3d ago

Does anyone down here in Sussex Co. remember the amount of Trump signs stolen and vandalized? Yes, the tolerant ok eft Ladies and Gentlemen. Come to think of it using the term 'Ladies and Gentlemen' probably offends them. 🙄😋

Reply(1)
10
Martin Vitelli
3d ago

As an independent this is why I will vote for nothing with a D beside it. Just too violent

Reply
12
CBS Philly

Delaware Gov. Carney Signs 6 Gun Safety Bills, Including Ban On Assault Weapon Sales

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has signed off on six bills concerning gun safety. The measures ban the sale of assault weapons and raises the age limit to buy a gun to 21. Manufacturers and dealers can be held liable for negligent actions that lead to gun violence. “We have an obligation to do everything we can to prevent tragedies like we’ve seen around the county from happening here in Delaware. We are not waiting to do what’s right – to take steps that will make our state safer,” Carney said. “This historic gun safety legislation would not have been possible without the dedication of advocates who demanded action across our state. I’d like to thank members of the General Assembly for working to pass these bills before the end of session.” The House majority leader in Delaware says these are some of the strongest gun safety laws in the country.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Delaware judge overturns Seaford abortion ordinance after state AG sued

A Seaford ordinance that required burial or cremation of fetal tissue following an abortion or miscarriage has been invalidated by a Delaware judge. Chancery Court Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster ruled against the ordinance which was enacted by Seaford council on December 14. Laster’s ruling said that a municipality like Seaford cannot enact a law that directly conflicts with state law.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Controversial fetal remains ordinance in Seaford overturned

DELAWARE – A fetal remains ordinance enacted by the Seaford City Council late last year has been overturned following a successful legal challenge by Attorney General Kathy Jennings and the Delaware Department of Justice. The ordinance was enacted on December 14, 2021 and was set to take effect on...
SEAFORD, DE
WDEL 1150AM

'Let a challenge go to the courts' | Vote-by-mail bill passes Delaware House after constitutionality debate

A two-hour discussion focused on the constitutionality of creating a vote-by-mail system in Delaware ended up with a bill permitting it passing largely on party lines. Delaware House members from both parties called numerous attorneys, attempting to prove legislators did, or didn't, have the ability to pass Senate Bill 320, which grants Delawareans the option to request a ballot be mailed to them 7-30 days before an election.
DELAWARE STATE
Mercury

Chester County Republicans choose new leader, ousting Eck

WEST CHESTER — In a rebuke of party leadership that saw the local Republican Party whirling in a spiral of decline, members of the Chester County Republican Committee have chosen a new chairman and officers in an attempt to stem the tide that has seen the county turn a deep shade of purple rather than its former bright red.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

‘This Is Hatred, This Is Foul’: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, Teachers’ Union Denounce Legislation Targeting LGBTQ Youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the teachers’ union condemned bills in Harrisburg that would affect the LGTBQ+ community. Two passed the Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday. One would restrict what Republicans call “sexually explicit content.” Another restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Krasner called the bills “despicable.” “We hope and expect that they will be vetoed because this is hatred, this is foul,” Krasner said. “People are already hurt. They are already hurt because they have been singled out, they have been pointed out. They have been told they are not good enough and none of that is true.” The district attorney said the Pennsylvania legislature should concentrate on the gun violence epidemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

State auditor Kathy McGuiness’ corruption trial heads to jury

State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness has placed her fate in the hands of twelve Kent County residents following closing arguments from prosecutors and defense attorneys. Jurors deliberated until 4:30 p.m. Thursday and have not yet reached a verdict. They will return Friday morning to continue deliberating.  McGuiness was all smiles as she entered the courtroom Thursday morning, flanked by her attorney ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Baltimore

O’Malley & Brown Tied In Democratic Primary For Maryland Attorney General, Poll Shows

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Maryland First Lady Katie Curran O’Malley and U.S. Rep. Anthony Brown are tied in the Democratic primary for the state’s attorney general race, according to the results of a new Goucher College poll. The poll results released Wednesday show O’Malley, a former judge, carrying 30% of the vote, compared to 29% for Brown, Maryland’s former lieutenant governor, while more than one-third (35%) of Democratic voters remain undecided. Most voters (70%) have yet to make up their minds in the Republican primary for the same office. The results show Michael Peroutka (17%) is in the lead, trailed by Jim...
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Carney signs six gun control bills into law

Gov. John Carney signed six gun safety bills June 30 that included prohibiting possession of assault-style firearms, placing age limits on gun purchases, and allowing gun stores and gun manufacturers to be sued. “This legislation is about providing sensible gun safety legislation with the context of Second Amendment rights,” Carney...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Delaware House passes three gun bills

The Delaware House passed three gun safety bills June 28, approving measures that will raise the age to purchase most firearms, hold gunmakers and gun dealers responsible for reckless actions, and prohibit the possession or sale of devices that can convert semi-automatic weapons into automatic firearms. The bills are part...
DELAWARE STATE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City fireworks cancelation deemed legal matter

Officials mum on whether repercussions will come to vendor. The cancelation of Ocean City’s Fourth of July fireworks shows is now a legal matter, and officials are not sharing details of what may come next. On June 20, Ocean City officials announced that their new holiday fireworks vendor, Ohio-based...
OCEAN CITY, MD
wypr.org

Maryland voters still largely undecided for Governor's Race, poll shows

Maryland’s primary election is three weeks away, and a new survey indicates that the races for the Republican and Democratic nominations for governor are tight. The Goucher College Poll, conducted in partnership with WYPR and the Baltimore Banner, found statistical ties in both parties’ contests. WYPR reporter Rachel...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Ocean City business owner pleads guilting to tax fraud

OCEAN CITY, Md. – A Berlin man has pleaded guilty to tax fraud related to his Ocean City business. According to his guilty plea, 66-year-old Sunil Chawla owned and operated “India Emporium”, a seasonal retail store, for more than 20 years. Chawla also received income from a business (“Company 1”) operated by his son, 36-year-old Saurabh Chawla, from 2009 to 2019. Chawla’s duties at Company 1 included receiving electronics and other items obtained by the company. Chawla was involved in reselling, maintaining and tracking Company 1’s inventory, and packaging and shipping daily orders as directed by his son, Saurabh. From 2009 to 2018, Chawla reportedly received an annual salary of approximately $60,000 from Company 1. Every month, Chawla frequently wrote himself a $5,000 check that was drawn against Company 1’s bank account. In 2009 and 2010, Chawla intentionally did not report any income from Company 1. From 2012 to 2018, Chawla repeatedly engaged in tax fraud by underreporting his $60,000 annual salary at Company 1, resulting in a $70,000 tax loss to the IRS.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Charlie’s Challenge raises over $31,000 for Beebe

DELAWARE – The Charlie’s Challenge Campaign raised over $31,000 for Beebe Healthcare. The campaign was started by 8-year-old Charlie after losing his dad in 2020. Since then, he has been collecting donations to give back to Beebe and to memorialize his late father. We want to hear about...
DELAWARE STATE

