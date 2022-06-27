ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC pools opening for the season

By Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZOw99_0gNeF7Mh00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Cannonball!

New York City’s public pools are set to open on Tuesday. Pools will be open through Labor Day weekend. Outdoor pool hours are from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. with a daily break from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. for cleaning, according to the Parks Department.

There are some concerns about lifeguard staffing at NYC pools. There’s a nationwide shortage of lifeguards.

For a full 7-day forecast, click here

“ We have a couple of creative ideas we’re going to put in place to deal with this national problem. I want to always emphasize that this is a national problem that we’re facing,” Adams said Monday. “So the parks commissioner and her team, we want to roll out and make sure that we can keep our beaches safe because we don’t want to lose loved ones to drowning. That is something we don’t want.”

Per the mayor, the Parks Department will do an analysis of which pools should be open. He said they want to open as many as possible. For a full list of pool locations, click here .

While Monday wasn’t great weather for a trip to the pool, the sun returns Tuesday when pools open for the season. It will be mostly sunny with highs of 79 in the city. That sun will stick around through the end of the work week and temperatures will soar to around 90 by Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Where to roller skate in New York City this summer

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Roller skating is back in style this summer, and it looks like it’s here to stay.  Many New Yorkers have started to break out their skates. For anyone wanting to follow suit, there are some great spots in the city to check out. The following roller skating pop-ups are ready for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NY Aquarium to fully reopen for first time since Superstorm Sandy

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Sea you there, New York! Nearly 10 years after it and much of the city were rocked by Superstorm Sandy, the New York Aquarium will fully reopen for the first time on Friday. Since an initial seven-month closure in the immediate aftermath of the catastrophic Oct. 2012 storm, the city’s […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
PIX11

‘Camp’ Camp brings summer fun for LGBTQ+ adults

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Who said fun stops when you’re an adult? At “Camp” Camp, LGBTQ+ adults get a lively, unique summer experience. Located in scenic southwestern Maine, campers get to have a week full of activities that bring them back to their childhood. Kerry Riffle, director and co-owner of “Camp,” along with Michelle Redicker, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Central Park Welcomes an Outpost of Beloved Harlem Standby Melba’s Restaurant

Chef Melba Wilson expands her soul food empire with a casual new concept overlooking the iconic Wollman Rink. In 2004, chef, cookbook author, and Sylvia’s Restaurant alum Melba Wilson sprung onto the NYC food scene with her first eatery, Melba’s Restaurant, located on 114th Street in Harlem. After 18 years in operation and armed with a glowing reputation for turning out stellar soul food, Harlem-native Wilson now expands her culinary empire, which includes Melba’s Catering, with an outpost called Melba’s at Wollman Rink in Central Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Two Predominantly Black Areas in Southeast Queens Designated as Historic Districts

Two residential areas in southeast Queens were designated historic districts yesterday by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission. The commission created two separate historic districts—the Cambria Heights-222nd Street district and the Cambria Heights-227th district. Both areas, which consist of Tudor-style houses, have traditionally been occupied by the African American and Afro-Caribbean communities.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Beaches#Public Pools#The Parks Department#Nexstar Media Inc
tag24.com

"Pizza Rat" strikes again to dine with its family in NYC subway

Instagram user louneymor, whose real name is Louyi Ferrin, caught the animals on video as he was boarding the L train at the 3rd Avenue subway station. The rat grabbed a slice of pizza with several others in tow. The critters then seemed to tussle over the cheesy snack, with the alleged Pizza Rat hopping over his cohorts to get away.
PIX11

Where kids in NYC can get free breakfast, lunch this summer

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The City of New York wants to make sure that no child goes hungry this summer. Starting Tuesday and continuing until Friday, Sept. 2, meals will be provided free of charge for kids. Free breakfast and lunch will be available to people 18 and under at select schools, pools, city parks […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Meet a Miss N.Y. Teen USA contestant

She may not have been able to take the crown this time around, but Valarie Goorahoo, representing Valley Stream, made a strong showing at the Miss New York Teen USA 2022 in Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. She was named 2nd runner-up, holding her own among the 68 young ladies at this year’s competition on June 4.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 661 Manida Street Senior Apartments in Hunts Point, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 661 Manida Street, an eight-story residential building with senior housing in Hunts Point, The Bronx. Designed by Rise Architecture and developed by Josil Group, the structure yields 56 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 32 units for residents at 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $54,343 to $96,080.
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A message to seniors and New Yorkers with disabilities: Freeze your rent (opinion)

It’s no secret that rent prices are rising in NYC. But there is one secret you should know — some New Yorkers can freeze their rent. For more than 20 years, I’ve lived in my Washington Heights apartment. When I moved in, my daughter was just a baby, and now her babies are being raised here, too. While my daughter goes to work, I wake up early each day to walk my oldest granddaughter to elementary school and come back after to feed my youngest granddaughter breakfast before going to the park and then doing my household chores. This is my labor of love.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Kids reel in fun with New Rochelle police at annual fishing trip

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (PIX11) – Fishing poles, a boat and some police officers – that’s the checklist for a fishing trip in New Rochelle. The annual youth fishing trip hosted by the New Rochelle Police Department aims to build a positive relationship between youth and law enforcement. Youth Detective Terrence Fudge looks forward to the […]
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn families seek increased access to fresh produce

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Brooklyn parents and their children marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall Thursday to fight for more funding for fresh produce in their neighborhoods. Tired of a lack of fresh food options available, the group made posters and protested to push for more money to tackle food insecurity and for increased access […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Hot 99.1

New York City May Get 3 More Casinos Soon

The odds always look good for the house and the odds of getting a few more casinos south of the Hudson Valley look pretty good too. Online sports betting took off this year and there are several sites live right now that allow online gambling and there are more on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy