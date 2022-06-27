ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, NY

Father Sam Abuid reaches 50th year as a priest

By Jacob Fries jacob.fries@niagara-gazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOCKPORT — Father Sam Abuid is approaching his 50th year as an Episcopal priest on July 8, and is looking back at his life and how he got to where he is. “I’m not really smart, I just have common sense.” Abuid joked when he sat down with the Lockport...

Lewiston couple giving back to military, one cup at a time

Veterans, active-duty can have coffee or pastry for free July 1-4 at Orange Cat. If you’re an active-duty, former or retired military member, your Orange Cat order is on the Erways this weekend. For a second year, the Lewiston couple is treating our troops to coffee, iced drinks and...
LEWISTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Mayor Declares ‘Al Vaughters Day’ In Celebration Of Journalist

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has declared 'Al Vaughters Day' in celebration of the journalist's incredible work, in the wake of his retirement. Al has been a member of the WIVB news team for nearly 30 years. He joined the News 4 team in August of 1994. His last broadcast was on Thursday, June 30, 2022, which is now known as 'Al Vaughters Day' in the City of Buffalo. Al and his work covering the news and happenings in Buffalo was also honored by a separate proclamation by the Common Council earlier in the week. Al is a celebrated journalist, who was inducted into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2021.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

BurgerFest returning to Hamburg this summer

HAMBURG, N.Y. — BurgerFest will be returning to the streets of Hamburg this summer after being canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 36th annual event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 16. The festival will be held on Main Street and Buffalo Street, as well as in the Village of Hamburg municipal parking lot.
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Fourth of July fireworks schedule 2022

(WIVB) — Monday, July 4, is Independence Day, and to celebrate News 4 is gathering a list of events in the Buffalo area for 2022. If your town has an Independence Day event you would like to see listed email reportit@wivb.com with “Fourth of July event” as the subject. Friday, July 1 Akron: Akron Fourth […]
BUFFALO, NY
thechallengernews.com

We Have Been Insulted, Hoodwinked and Bamboozled!

With all due respect, Councilman Ulysees O. Wingo’s resolution to officially redefine/ rename our community “East Buffalo” is an untimely, divisive distraction that smacks of gentrification. Is this how we memorialize and honor the beloved victims of the recent massacre and all the great people/ancestors who came before us/them? By talking loud and saying nothing? Call it what you want. We are EAST SIDE STRONG Mr. Wingo Proud Black people With a rich legacy. Where is your master plan to restore that legacy? -The Editors.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Actors Wanted For A Unique Project In Erie County

Western New York has become the "Hollywood of the East" over the past couple years. They're always looking for actors...but this project isn't for a movie or TV show. If you're an actor, even if you're not a good actor, the Erie County Department of Health is looking for your help on a project that they have coming up in August. The good news is that it's on a Saturday so you might actually be available for it. But if you're hoping to get famous from it, that's probably not going to happen. This isn't for a TV show or a movie. This is to help your community. They're looking for actors to play victims for a first responder/emergency services disaster drill.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

One Big Reason Why Buffalo Is The City Of Good Neighbors

Buffalo is known of the City of Good Neighbors because we band together when we need to. After the tragedy of May 14, Western New Yorkers pulled together to make sure that those who lost loved ones were taken care of, and those who live locally have a means of getting food for the next few months until they are able to reopen the grocery store.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Glow in the Dark Golf Coming to Depew, New York

This is going to be pretty fun to bring the whole family to! If you can stay up until it gets dark that is. There is going to be glow-in-the-dark mini golfing tonight in Depew! In fact, every single Thursday throughout the summer, there will be glow-in-the-dark putt putt all the way through September 1, 2022.
DEPEW, NY
2 On Your Side

NYSP: 2 alligators found in fishing pond in Clarence Town Park

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Three very large reptiles were found in unexpected places in Western New York over the past two weeks. "Wednesday, troopers got a call about 6 o'clock, local fisherman at the town park right off Main Street. It ended up being a call for an alligator, at least a possible alligator," said Trooper James O'Callaghan, Troop A public information officer for the New York State Police.
CLARENCE, NY
WGRZ TV

Antique lamp, gift store celebrates 25 years in business

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year the Antique Lamp Company and Gift Emporium on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo is celebrating a special anniversary, and the couple that started it is about to celebrate an even bigger milestone. 2022 marks 25 years in business for the unique North Buffalo shop. And...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Bear Severely Mauled Buffalo, New York Man

A man is recovering after getting severely mauled by a grizzly bear from Buffalo, New York. He was hiking when the bear encountered him and the incident happened so suddenly that he could not fight back. He was found and taken to the hospital by helicopter. The 68-year-old man was...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Amenities restored at Gowanda Park hit by vandalism

GOWANDA, N.Y. — A recent bout of vandalism led leaders of the Village of Gowanda to take some drastic measures, which included removing many of the amenities enjoyed by young people at St. John's Park. However, it was a calculated measure that appears to have brought the desired outcome.
GOWANDA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Father And 2-Year-Old Daughter Shot In Buffalo On Decker Street

Gun violence in Buffalo has left a 2-year-old and her father injured. Both were shot in an incident on Decker Street. Officers with the Buffalo Police Department's Northeast District were called to the scene just before 4 pm on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. According to WIVB, a 37-year-old man and his 2-year-old daughter were shot near Olympic Avenue. The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center and the toddler was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital. The girl was shot in the arm, but it's not known exactly where the father was shot. Both victims are listed in stable condition. If you have any information, you can call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
BUFFALO, NY

