ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Fourth of July events around the ArkLaTex

By Marlo Lacen
ArkLaTexhomepage
ArkLaTexhomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzPQq_0gNeE3s000

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – The Fourth of July is a day our nation celebrates independence and throughout the ArkLaTex, there are events planned to celebrate with food, family, and fireworks.

Saturday, July 2

The Reading and Signing of The Declaration of Independence – Hear the reading of the Declaration of Independence then sign your own copy to take home. Historic Washington State Park, 103 Franklin Street, Washington, Arkansas from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Reading will happen on July 3, and 4 also.

Sunday, July 3

Fourth of July Fireworks – There will be live music and food trucks at Ashdown Junior High School, 600 S Ellen Drive. The event starts at 4 p.m., fireworks begin at dark.

Monday, July 4

Jefferson Salutes America Fourth of July Celebration – Otstott Park and Riverfront Jefferson, TX, W Lafayette Street & N Vale Street. The event begins at 6 p.m. email info@marioncountychamber.org for more information.

Dinner with a View – Shreveport Aquarium, 601 Clyde Fant Boulevard from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. For menu and cost or to purchase tickets visit shreveportaquariumevents.com

Annual Rickey Warren Memorial Fireworks Show – 300 Marshall Road, Logansport event begins at 8:30 p.m.

SBC GloFest – The Bakowski Bridge of Lights will debut at the Texas Street Bridge during the July fourth weekend. This event will have something for every member of your family.

Freedom Fest – The Texas Street Bridge will provide the red, white, and blue backdrop for the annual event that features live music and a fireworks display. The event begins at 3 p.m. at SciPort, 820 Clyde Fant Boulevard

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktoy1047.com

Fourth of July show cancelled in downtown Texarkana

Because of proximity to the animal shelter, no one has applied for a permit to hold a fireworks show in the downtown area. However, several communities in the area are holding fireworks shows throughout the coming weekend. Atlanta, Texas, is holding their show at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday behind the...
TEXARKANA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Tyson’s new feed mill dedicated

FULTON – Tyson Foods new $75 million dollar state of the art poultry feed mill was formally dedicated this morning with a ribbon cutting on Highway 195 between Cross Roads and Fulton. The Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation, Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce, Hempstead County, City of Hope, and Tyson officials formally cut the ribbon and toured the new facility.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Piece of Nashville history uncovered

Workers at the building which formerly housed Nashville Drug on Main Street recently uncovered artwork from decades ago on the north side of the structure. The painting promotes the store’s pharmacy service and items for sale and includes a vintage Dr Pepper ad.
NASHVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Society
City
Washington, LA
City
Independence, LA
State
Arkansas State
Shreveport, LA
Government
swarkansasnews.com

Local named to Search and Rescue Hall of Fame

Budd Dunson (left) of Nashville was recently inducted into the Arkansas Search and Rescue Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony took place on Saturday, June 25, at the Arkansas Search and Rescue Association’s annual conference. Justin Drittler from the Arkansas Search and Rescue Association presented a plaque to Dunson during the induction. Drittler was one of Dunson’s students at the Howard County rescue weekend in the early 2000s. He is now the secretary-treasurer of Arkansas Search and Rescue Association and the emergency management coordinator for Pope County.
NASHVILLE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Airport acquires property, hopes to bring companies to area

The property is located between the airport and East 19th Street, and Mehrlich hopes to use it to draw aviation-based companies to the area. Both sides of Texarkana approved the resolution allowing the purchase of the land, which cost about $82,000, which was partially paid through federal funding. Miller County...
TEXARKANA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Fireworks Show#July Fourth#Localevent#Local Life#Tx
KTBS

Pro-choice rally held in downtown Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Advocates for abortion rights held a rally Sunday morning in downtown Texarkana. The demonstration was organized by a local group called, Pro-Choice Texarkana. The demonstrators gathered downtown to protest the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Many of the protesters say the court's decision...
onlyinark.com

7 Things to Do in Murfreesboro

This southern Arkansas town offers an assortment of family-friendly activities and outings making it perfect for a weekend getaway, staycation, or last-minute trip idea the whole family can enjoy. Have a look at seven things to do in Murfreesboro!. Stop at a petting zoo. White Oak Farm and Mercantile has...
MURFREESBORO, AR
KTAL

Texarkana Regional Airport purchasing new property

TEXARKANA, USA (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Regional Airport is purchasing eight acres of land to attract some aviation-based businesses to the area. Both sides of the city approved a resolution authorizing the purchase from Plainfield LLC. The undeveloped land is located between the airport’s property and East 19th Street.
TEXARKANA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
KTBS

Texarkana standoff ends peacefully hours after it began

TEXARKANA, TEXAS - A three-hour standoff ended with one man in custody in Texarkana, Texas. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Jerome Street. Police say Max Kelly told 911 that he'd been stabbed. When officers arrived, they say Kelly had barricaded himself inside the home with two other people, including an elderly woman who had possibly been injured.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Demonstrators gather in Texarkana to protest ruling on Roe vs. Wade

TEXARKANA (KSLA) — People gathered Sunday, June 26 in downtown Texarkana to protest the overturning of Roe vs. Wade. Several came from surrounding areas to take part. They echoed many of the same sentiments expressed by demonstrators throughout the country following that ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. “Everyone...
TEXARKANA, TX
KOSY 790AM

New Business in Ashdown Worth the Drive from Texarkana

I was in Ashdown this past weekend and made it a point to stop into the all-new Keller Coffee Co. Keller Coffe Co. is a family-owned business that sits right off Hwy 71 as you are going into Ashdown. Tracy and Shanda Jones made sure I was taken care of the moment I stepped inside. I ordered a caramel frappe which was awesome by the way, but they begin to tell me about how Keller Coffee Co. is much more than a coffee shop that serves up some of the finest roasted coffee in the state.
ASHDOWN, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, June 24

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during June 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Abril Telane Moore v. Damarcious Accion Moore. June 13. Married April 5, 2021. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KTAL

Man arrested after standoff with Texarkana police

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A man in Texarkana, Texas was arrested late Thursday after a standoff with police. Max Kelly reportedly barricaded himself inside a home on the 200 block of Jerome St. after he told 911 dispatchers he was stabbed in a fight. When officers arrived at the scene around 7:30 p.m., they found that two other people were inside the home with him.
TEXARKANA, TX
txktoday.com

Fetal Abduction Case Brings Hundreds For Juror Qualification

NEW BOSTON, Texas–Hundreds of Bowie County citizens showed for juror qualification Wednesday in a death penalty case stemming from the 2020 killing of a pregnant New Boston mom. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, aka Taylor Morton and Taylor Waycasey, is accused of attacking 21-year-old Regan Hancock the morning of Oct....
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana fire fighters deployed to battle blaze

300 homes are threatened by the fire. The blaze has grown over 20 times its original size in just three days. Storms in the Texarkana area brought high winds, irregularly shaped hail, and heavy rain in the late evening on Sunday. Join the Texarkana Museums System in celebrating Independence Day...
TEXARKANA, AR
ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

1K+
Followers
524
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://arklatexhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy