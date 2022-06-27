Fourth of July events around the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – The Fourth of July is a day our nation celebrates independence and throughout the ArkLaTex, there are events planned to celebrate with food, family, and fireworks.
Saturday, July 2
The Reading and Signing of The Declaration of Independence – Hear the reading of the Declaration of Independence then sign your own copy to take home. Historic Washington State Park, 103 Franklin Street, Washington, Arkansas from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Reading will happen on July 3, and 4 also.
Sunday, July 3
Fourth of July Fireworks – There will be live music and food trucks at Ashdown Junior High School, 600 S Ellen Drive. The event starts at 4 p.m., fireworks begin at dark.
Monday, July 4
Jefferson Salutes America Fourth of July Celebration – Otstott Park and Riverfront Jefferson, TX, W Lafayette Street & N Vale Street. The event begins at 6 p.m. email info@marioncountychamber.org for more information.
Dinner with a View – Shreveport Aquarium, 601 Clyde Fant Boulevard from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. For menu and cost or to purchase tickets visit shreveportaquariumevents.com
Annual Rickey Warren Memorial Fireworks Show – 300 Marshall Road, Logansport event begins at 8:30 p.m.
SBC GloFest – The Bakowski Bridge of Lights will debut at the Texas Street Bridge during the July fourth weekend. This event will have something for every member of your family.
Freedom Fest – The Texas Street Bridge will provide the red, white, and blue backdrop for the annual event that features live music and a fireworks display. The event begins at 3 p.m. at SciPort, 820 Clyde Fant Boulevard
