Indiana State

Best counties to retire to in Indiana

By Stacker
 3 days ago

( STACKER ) Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.

When seniors aged 65 years or older decide on where they want to live out their golden years, they consider very specific factors, such as the cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, eating establishments, cultural and entertainment opportunities, and more.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Indiana using data from Niche . Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, healthcare, recreation and weather. Read more about Niche’s methodology here .

Location is critical as retirees determine where to spend their senior years enjoying favorite activities; however, it’s a very unique decision based on a multitude of preferences and needs. Whether it be bustling downtowns or access to parks, affordable home prices or cultural amenities like museums, retirees seeking to settle in a permanent spot are sure to find a private paradise in any of these counties recommended by Niche because, in the end, there is no place like home—no matter the location.

Read on to discover the best counties to retire to in Indiana.

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Miami County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)
– Top places to live: Peru (B), Peru Township (B+), Pipe Creek Township (B) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gzclr_0gNeDwvZ00

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Kosciusko County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Winona Lake (A), Warsaw (A-), Syracuse (B) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HcxrK_0gNeDwvZ00

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Vermillion County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B-)
– Top places to live: Fairview Park (C+), Clinton (C+), Newport (B) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZbUm_0gNeDwvZ00

Canva

#22. Hancock County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B)
– Top places to live: McCordsville (A), New Palestine (B+), Fortville (B+) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae69A_0gNeDwvZ00

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Monroe County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (A)
– Top places to live: Bloomington (A), Ellettsville (A-), Perry Township (A+)

Canva

#20. Knox County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)
– Top places to live: Vincennes (B-), Bicknell (C+), Johnson Township (B+) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ks4V4_0gNeDwvZ00

User:Mingusboodle // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Johnson County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Bargersville (A), Greenwood (A), New Whiteland (A-) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8Hdc_0gNeDwvZ00

12019 // Pixabay

#18. Bartholomew County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Columbus (A), Harrison Township (A), German Township (A-) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jIyw5_0gNeDwvZ00

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Hamilton County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Carmel (A+), Fishers (A+), Westfield (A+) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Itjpu_0gNeDwvZ00

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Wells County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)
– Top places to live: Bluffton (B+), Ossian (B), Lancaster Township (B+)

Warren LeMay from Cullowhee, NC, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Ohio County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Rising Sun (B-), Randolph Township (B-), Pike Township (C) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVa97_0gNeDwvZ00

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Fountain County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (C+), outdoor activities (C)
– Top places to live: Covington (B+), Attica (B-), Troy Township (B) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVOQv_0gNeDwvZ00

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Perry County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (B), outdoor activities (B-)
– Top places to live: Tell City (B+), Cannelton (C), Anderson Township (B+) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32yfUS_0gNeDwvZ00

MrHarman // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Steuben County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Angola (B+), Pleasant Township (B), Jamestown Township (B) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CO2wF_0gNeDwvZ00

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Blackford County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C)
– Top places to live: Hartford City (C+), Licking Township (B-), Shamrock Lakes (B-)

Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Delaware County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B)
– Top places to live: Yorktown (A-), Muncie (B), Daleville (B-) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vznjH_0gNeDwvZ00

Canva

#9. Floyd County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (B+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Georgetown (A-), New Albany (A-), Galena (B) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H7858_0gNeDwvZ00

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Parke County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Rockville (C+), Liberty Township (B+), Penn Township (B) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dKzlJ_0gNeDwvZ00

Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Tipton County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (C+), outdoor activities (B-)
– Top places to live: Tipton (B), Prairie Township (A-), Jefferson Township (B+) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uLUts_0gNeDwvZ00

Rapierce // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Howard County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (C), outdoor activities (B-)
– Top places to live: Greentown (B), Kokomo (B), Harrison Township (A-)

Kmweber // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Posey County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (B+), cost of living (A-), weather (B), outdoor activities (B)
– Top places to live: Mount Vernon (B), Bethel Township (A), Center Township (A-) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009xl5_0gNeDwvZ00

Randella // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Vanderburgh County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)
– Top places to live: Melody Hill (A-), Darmstadt (B+), Highland (B+) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kEdg_0gNeDwvZ00

MrGreenBean // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Brown County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B+)
– Top places to live: Washington Township (B+), Nashville (B), Van Buren Township (B) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSrgf_0gNeDwvZ00

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Warrick County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A-), cost of living (B+), weather (B-), outdoor activities (C+)
– Top places to live: Newburgh (A-), Boonville (B+), Chandler (B-) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SatgD_0gNeDwvZ00

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Wabash County

– Niche grades: good for retirees (A), cost of living (A), weather (B-), outdoor activities (B)
– Top places to live: North Manchester (A-), Wabash (B), Chester Township (B+)

