Kent County, MI

Free and easy HIV testing being offered at Kent County parks this week

By Michael Martin
 3 days ago
In honor of National HIV Testing Day, the Kent County Health Department is hosting several events this week where you can find out your status for free.

Trying to break the stigma around HIV and STI testing, they are doing what they can to work the concept of sexual health into the broader conversation of health.

Trying to get away from the often sterile and overwhelming setting of a clinic, the events this week are being held in Kent County parks.

“Meet people where they're at,” said April Hight, public health program supervisor with the health department.

"So, our thought was to come out into the parks."

Monday's event ran from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. in Martin Luther King Jr. Park. They have events planned for later in the week at Heartside Park and Garfield Park as well.

Anyone interested can show up to the events and be tested for HIV and other STIs in mere minutes.

Finding out your HIV status is as easy as a finger prick. Your blood is then tested on-site, and you get your results in a minute or two.

They can also test you for several other STIs, such as gonorrhea and chlamydia, with a urine test.

"It's really important, you know, for everybody to test at least one time," Hight said.

Because often times with HIV, "there's no symptoms, and if people don't test, they really don't know if they have it."

The health department says about 13% of people who are HIV positive don't know they have the virus simply because they haven't been tested.

Aside from this week's events, you can always get a free HIV test through the Kent County Health Department by calling to schedule an appointment.

Call their Fuller Clinic at (616) 632-7171 to schedule a test.

You can also find out more information about their personal health services at their website .

  • Martin Luther King Jr. Park (1200 Franklin St SE, GR)
    Monday June 27, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.
  • Heartside Park (301 Ionia Ave SW, GR)
    Wednesday, June 29, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.
  • Garfield Park (250 Burton St SE, GR)
    Thursday, June 30, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.

