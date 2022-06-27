ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pale Waves Share New Black & White Music Video For “Jealousy”

By Skyy Rincon
mxdwn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnglish indie rock band Pale Waves have shared a new music video for their single “Jealousy” from their upcoming album Unwanted which is set to release on August 12 via Dirty Hit. In February, the group debuted the track live to kick off the start of their UK...

music.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

The US Sun

Sister Wives star comes out as trans and reveals new name

MERI and Kody Brown's child Leon has come out as trans. The Sister Wives star, who was formerly known as Mariah, revealed that their name is Leo or Leon and their pronouns are they/them. Leon, 26, proudly came out as "incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic," in an inspirational Instagram post...
CELEBRITIES
The Urban Menu

What to watch this weekend #11

Everything Everywhere All At Once Movie Genre: Comedy, Adventure, Action Rating: 8,3 IMDb Streaming on: Amazon Prime, Apple, Tv  The film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.She is swept up in an insane adventure in which she is the only one who can save the world by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led. [embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxN1T1uxQ2g[/embed] The movie is divided into three parts, the names of which correspond to the film's title. Everything Everywhere All at Once borrows from a variety of genres, including black comedy, science fiction, fantasy, martial arts film, and animation. The New York Times' A. O. Scott called the film "a masterpiece." While the hectic action sequences and flights of science-fiction mumbo-jumbo are a big part of the fun (and the marketing), they aren't really the point," he says. [The film is] a bittersweet domestic drama, a marital comedy, an immigrant struggle story, and a hurt-filled ballad about mother-daughter love."  Follow us on Instagram and Facebook The post What to watch this weekend #11 appeared first on The Urban Menu.
MOVIES

