Donovan Mitchell grabs dinner with Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley amid trade rumors

By Jenna Lemoncelli, Eileen Reslen
New York Post
 3 days ago

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is spending a lot of time in New York City these days amid rumors he’s unhappy in Utah and could possibly request a trade.

Mitchell — whose situation is being monitored by the Knicks — was spotted with New York guard Immanuel Quickley on Saturday night around midnight, The Post has learned.

“They were spotted leaving Sei Less around midnight after having dinner in the private back room of the restaurant,” a source said of the Asian Fusion speakeasy in Midtown Manhattan.

It’s not unusual for Mitchell to be spotted in New York, as the 25-year-old is a Westchester native, who spends most summers in Greenwich, Conn. Quickley’s presence adds intrigue, however, due to Mitchell’s precarious status in Utah.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was spotted dining with Immanuel Quickley of the Knicks over the weekend in New York amid speculation he may want to take his talents elsewhere.
Getty Images
A source says Donovan Mitchell and Immanuel Quickley (above) “were spotted leaving Sei Less around midnight after having dinner in the private back room of the restaurant.”
JASON SZENES FOR THE NEW YORK POST

Earlier in the day Saturday, Mitchell tweeted photos of himself at a gym at Summit New York, a new luxury rental building in Midtown East, where NBA stars often hold workouts while on the east coast. In the snapshots, Mitchell can be seen wearing a black T-shirt with “New York” written on the chest and shorts that read, “Dreams Blossom In Time.”

According to photos on social media, Mitchell worked out with LeBron James and Kevin Love over the weekend at Summit. James was believed to be in town for Love’s wedding to model Kate Bock , which took place Saturday at the New York Public Library.

Mitchell previously worked with youth kids at Summit last week, along with top NBA trainer Chris Brickley.

Lebron still in NYC… working out with Kevin Love and Donovan Mitchell… pic.twitter.com/r79hjnSgvy

— Eric P (@epark1016) June 26, 2022

Mitchell’s weekend outing follows speculation that the Jazz star may want to take his talents elsewhere following a first-round playoff exit against the Mavericks in April. Mitchell sounded noncommittal about his future with the team following the ouster.

During the series, though, three members of the Knicks’ brass sat courtside for Game 1 , including executive vice president William Wesley. Additionally, Knicks president Leon Rose is one of Mitchell’s former agents.

Mitchell has expressed frustration in the past with Utah’s failure to go further in the playoffs, and with star teammate Rudy Gobert. The Jazz recently lost head coach Quin Snyder, who resigned earlier this month following an eight-year run and a winning record of 372-264.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DiVfV_0gNeD0G200
Donovan Mitchell during the Jazz’s first-round playoff series against the Mavericks in April 2022.
Getty Images

Mitchell’s recent social media activity is likely to keep the internet buzzing about his future this week, as he shared a screengrab of Giveon’ song, “Let Me Go,” Monday on Instagram.

His current contract with the Jazz is guaranteed for five years at $163 million with an opt-out for 2025.

New York Post

