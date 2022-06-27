MLB odds, predictions, picks today: Expert bets for Orioles, Marlins

Only nine games occupy the Monday MLB schedule, but three are catching the attention of expert bettors.

All the information about to be presented is drawn from the Action Network PRO Report , which provides betting percentages and five “signals” — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — that help distinguish certain plays.

Today’s report has identified two sides — both underdogs — and one total that trigger at least a majority of the above signals. With that in mind, let’s dive into the recommendations.

These divisional foes will begin a five-game set spanning four days Monday and experts are interested in the total for the series opener.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the under, which opened at 8.5 runs but has since ticked down to eight runs at most shops. Additionally, big money bettors are also interested in the under. As of this writing, that market has seen only 35 percent of all bets against 84 percent of the total handle.

Lastly, there’s one Action Network PRO system — Contrarian Unders for Winning Teams — that fits this contest. That system, which looks for totals with less than 35 percent of all bets in games featuring two teams with at least a 51 percent winning percentage, has a 55 percent historical win percentage and seven percent return on investment.

Total Under 8 Runs (-105) — BetMGM

These teams will conclude their meetings for this season with a three-game set starting tonight and experts like the visiting Marlins.

Sharp action has hit the Marlins moneyline, which opened at a consensus +120 price and now sits between +110 and +115 depending on the book. Big money is also interested in the Marlins — as of this writing, their moneyline has seen 33 percent of all bets against 79 percent of the total handle.

Lastly, two top Action Network MLB experts are backing the Fish to round out the three signals going in their direction.

Miami Marlins Moneyline (+115) — BetMGM

Both teams arrive at this three-game series having won four of their last five, but experts prefer the Orioles tonight.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the O’s moneyline, which opened at +130 and has largely held firm around that number through early betting. That said, there are a few shops where bettors can find +135 on Baltimore.

Additionally, big money is once again finding its way to the Orioles. As of this writing, the Orioles have seen 52 percent of all bets against 85 percent of the total handle, the third-highest money percentage on the board today.

Finally, two top MLB experts from The Action Network have the O’s moneyline in pocket, giving this market three signals in its direction.

Baltimore Orioles Moneyline (+135) — BetMGM