ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

MLB odds, predictions, picks today: Expert bets for Orioles, Marlins

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NkjxL_0gNeCxqV00

Only nine games occupy the Monday MLB schedule, but three are catching the attention of expert bettors.

All the information about to be presented is drawn from the Action Network PRO Report , which provides betting percentages and five “signals” — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — that help distinguish certain plays.

Today’s report has identified two sides — both underdogs — and one total that trigger at least a majority of the above signals. With that in mind, let’s dive into the recommendations.

Game #1 – Minnesota Twins at Cleveland Guardians, 7:10 p.m. ET

These divisional foes will begin a five-game set spanning four days Monday and experts are interested in the total for the series opener.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the under, which opened at 8.5 runs but has since ticked down to eight runs at most shops. Additionally, big money bettors are also interested in the under. As of this writing, that market has seen only 35 percent of all bets against 84 percent of the total handle.

Lastly, there’s one Action Network PRO system — Contrarian Unders for Winning Teams — that fits this contest. That system, which looks for totals with less than 35 percent of all bets in games featuring two teams with at least a 51 percent winning percentage, has a 55 percent historical win percentage and seven percent return on investment.

Twins vs. Guardians PRO Report Pick

Total Under 8 Runs (-105) — BetMGM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36NCoE_0gNeCxqV00
Jon Berti
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images
Game #2 – Miami Marlins at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET

These teams will conclude their meetings for this season with a three-game set starting tonight and experts like the visiting Marlins.

Sharp action has hit the Marlins moneyline, which opened at a consensus +120 price and now sits between +110 and +115 depending on the book. Big money is also interested in the Marlins — as of this writing, their moneyline has seen 33 percent of all bets against 79 percent of the total handle.

Lastly, two top Action Network MLB experts are backing the Fish to round out the three signals going in their direction.

Marlins vs. Cardinals PRO Report Pick

Miami Marlins Moneyline (+115) — BetMGM

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps
Game #3 – Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET

Both teams arrive at this three-game series having won four of their last five, but experts prefer the Orioles tonight.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the O’s moneyline, which opened at +130 and has largely held firm around that number through early betting. That said, there are a few shops where bettors can find +135 on Baltimore.

Additionally, big money is once again finding its way to the Orioles. As of this writing, the Orioles have seen 52 percent of all bets against 85 percent of the total handle, the third-highest money percentage on the board today.

Finally, two top MLB experts from The Action Network have the O’s moneyline in pocket, giving this market three signals in its direction.

Orioles vs. Mariners PRO Report Pick

Baltimore Orioles Moneyline (+135) — BetMGM

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGR550

The Sabres are in final preparations for the draft.

There are some years where trading picks up. Adams said these aren’t spur of the moment, “The majority of things that ultimately will play out on draft day, have been worked on for a while and as you get closer, you’re building on those conversations
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy