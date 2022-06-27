ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Border Patrol warns immigrants of border-crossing fatalities

By MaryAnn Martinez
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

In what’s already been a deadly year along the US-Mexico border, the Border Patrol is warning immigrants not to risk their lives to cross illegally into the US.

In just the El Paso, Texas area, at least 40 immigrants have died trying to cross into the country this year alone. Most of the deaths are associated with drownings in the Rio Grande or falls from the border wall .

In a joint effort with the Mexican government, the US Border Patrol is working to get out the message that crossing the border is much more dangerous than immigrants think, often because smuggling organizations lie to immigrants and downplay the danger.

“Transnational criminal organizations continue to risk immigrant lives,” said US Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent for El Paso Sector, Gloria Chavez. “Their main objective is to make money.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aOwWS_0gNeCv5300
Many immigrants crossing over the US-Mexico border are dying this year due to dehydration, drowning or falling.
REUTERS

In the last few weeks, at least a dozen immigrants have drowned in the river that separates the US from Mexico, prompting calls for a public safety campaign. To get the message directly to immigrants, the Border Patrol and Mexican government released a video in Spanish, telling immigrants what they’re really up against when they cross the border.

“The border presents a number of challenges, like dangerous canals that even the best swimmers can’t handle and hostile desert climates where immigrants can become dehydrated and collapse,” the Consul General for Mexico, Mauricio Ibarra Ponce De Leon says in the video.

The summer months are traditionally the most deadly along the border, as immigrants underestimate soaring temperatures in the desert. Last year near Del Rio, Texas, 24 immigrants died from heat exposure and another 770 had to be rescued or given medical attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ovzl2_0gNeCv5300
A new cause of death for illegal border crossers is the border wall, where immigrants can fall off.
REUTERS

A relatively new danger for illegal border crossers is the border wall, which has already responsible for several deaths along the border, as immigrants fall off of it.

“Human smugglers force immigrants to climb the border wall only to abandon them at the top or push them down, causing serious injuries– including deaths. These smugglers, without mercy, endanger immigrant lives,” said Ponce De Leon.

Immigrants are either rescued from the top of the border wall by authorities on the US side or drop about nine feet to the ground, often causing serious injuries to their backs, legs and spine. In the El Paso area, there have been 229 injuries or deaths related to falls from the border wall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34agyJ_0gNeCv5300
“Think of your family and those who depend on you. Don’t condemn yourself to an injury that will maim you for life,” said Consul General for Mexico, Mauricio Ibarra Ponce De Leon.
Joel Angel Juarez for NY Post

“The whole world has witnessed how children as young as three years old have been pushed over the wall and then abandoned in the desert. There have been cases of pregnant women who have been pushed off the wall,” said Chavez.

In a final plea not to cross the border illegally, the Mexican official makes the case that a serious injury could defeat the whole purpose for the immigrant to cross the border.

“Think of your family and those who depend on you. Don’t condemn yourself to an injury that will maim you for life,” said Ponce De Leon.

Despite their pleas, the Border Patrol is seeing the highest numbers it’s ever seen for immigrants crossing the border, with the Del Rio and Rio Grande areas of Texas the busiest in the nation.

Comments / 5

Desiree
3d ago

this president doesn't care what happens at the border!!!! Texas is on it's own.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Border Patrol finds 52 adults, 3 minors hidden in pepper shipment

Border Patrol agents discovered 55 people, including three minors, hidden inside a tractor-trailer hauling pallets of peppers on Thursday. The smuggling attempt resulted in the arrest of truck driver Oscar Richmond Jr., who was charged with smuggling people in the country illegally. A criminal complaint said Richmond arrived at the...
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
City
Del Rio, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Multiple women arrested at southern border for smuggling fentanyl in body cavities

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently stopped multiple women smuggling fentanyl in their body cavities across the Mexico-Texas border.On June 6, officers working at the Ysleta border arrested a 34-year-old woman after she admitted to carrying narcotics on her body and voluntarily removed two bundles filled with blue fentanyl pills from her rectal cavity.Five days later, officers working the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted a 34-year-old U.S. citizen trying to smuggle 0.14 pounds of fentanyl. She was referred for a secondary inspection where a canine alerted to the presence of drugs....
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Border Patrol#Border Wall#Mexico#The Border Patrol#Mexican#The Us Border Patrol#El Paso Sector#Reuters
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Girl loses her leg in shark attack at Florida beach: "It's a tragedy"

A girl suffered serious injuries Thursday when she was attacked by a shark at a beach in Florida, authorities said, continuing a frightening trend in the state that accounts for nearly 40% of unprovoked shark bites worldwide. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told CBS affiliate WCTV that the girl had surgery and lost her leg, but is expected to survive.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
CBS News

Thieves disappear with 20 shipping containers full of gold and silver ore and TVs from Mexico seaport

Mexico City — Thieves broke into a freight storage area at the Pacific coast seaport of Manzanillo and stole 20 freight containers loaded with partly refined gold and silver ore and television sets, the Mexican Employers Federation said Monday. José Medina Mora, president of the federation, said the large-scale robbery was a sign of rising crime in Mexico.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russia jails former US diplomat for 14 years for smuggling medical marijuana in luggage

A former US diplomat who later became a teacher has been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony after airport workers allegedly found half an ounce of marijuana in his luggage. Marc Fogel, who works at an English language school in Moscow, was detained at the Sheremeteyevo airport in Moscow in August. He has since been charged with smuggling and possession of 'large scale" of narcotics after his luggage was subject to a random search. Russian authorities claim he was using his former diplomatic status to run a drug smuggling ring into Moscow. Mr Fogel pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

At Least 50 Killed In Massacre At Catholic Church In Southwest Nigeria

Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports. The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson...
RELIGION
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy