Fainting ball boy at Wimbledon helped by Jodie Burrage, candy bar

By Ryan Glasspiegel
 3 days ago

A ball boy fainted and received a helping hand on the first day of Wimbledon.

Jodie Burrage faced Lesia Tsurenko in the first round of the tennis major in London on Monday, and reacted swiftly after seeing the ball boy needed assistance.

She gave him a sports drink, and some recovery gel that she had in her bag, before a candy bar from a fan in the stadium also helped the boy revive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fSa8X_0gNeCsQs00
Jodie Burrage helps a ball boy who fainted during her match at Wimbledon.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FoG0f_0gNeCsQs00
Jodie Burrage brought the ball boy a sports drink and recovery gel, before he received a candy bar from a spectator.
AP

“Just tried to get him some sugar, gave him a Gatorade and a gel. The gel is not the nicest thing, so they managed to find some Percy Pigs somewhere along the line in the crowd, which he got down and then started to feel better,” Burrage said after the match . “Hopefully he’s feeling better now.”

She did not think her reaction was out of the ordinary.

“I just reacted how I think anyone would. He was not in a good spot,” Burrage said. “I just tried to help him out as much as possible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aknA0_0gNeCsQs00
Jodie Burrage competes at Wimbledon.
REUTERS

Jodie Burrage ( @jodieburrage ) rescued the ball boy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iROJ2fAi63

— The Overrule (@theoverrule) June 27, 2022

“I definitely love a Percy Pig, that’s for sure,” Burrage said. “I was just like, ‘This kid needs sugar.’ He wasn’t liking the gel. I was like, ‘Yeah, definitely need something else.’ Someone just shouted on the side, ‘Got some sweets here if you want.’ They were Percy Pigs.”

Percy Pigs are fruit-flavored gummy candy that are popular in the UK.

“Good thing I was on hand to come to the rescue earlier on court…wishing the ball boy a speedy recovery!,” the brand wrote on Instagram . “Excellent choice @jodie_burrage.”

The match was paused for about 10 minutes during the incident.

Ultimately, Tsurenko won the match 6-2, 6-3,

