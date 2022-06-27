Amtrak train with 243 aboard derails in Missouri, injuries reported

An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri on Monday afternoon — leaving several people injured, railroad officials said.

The train collided with a dump truck at a public railroad crossing in Mendon, Missouri, 100 miles east of Kansas City, at 1:42 p.m. local time, Amtrak said in a statement.

The statement said there are “early reports of injuries,” but did not provide additional information. The train had 243 passengers, Amtrak said.

Rider Ron Goulet of Flagstaff, Arizona, said he suspected the collision was a “mass casualty event” in an interview with The Daily Beast .

“Every seat was sold out full, and they were packing people into the observation car because they were so full,” Goulet told the outlet as he rode in a bus carrying survivors to a local school for shelter. “There are plenty of people on back boards being taken [away] by paramedics.”

Goulet added, “There are no doubt people still trapped on that train. They’re starting to cut it apart now.”

Photos of the crash scene showed several train cars turned over alongside the tracks — and several people splayed out on the train’s upright side.

The crash marked Amtrak’s second derailment in two days after a train collided with a car in California , killing three people.

Additional reporting by M’Niyah Lynn

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.