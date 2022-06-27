ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Amtrak train with 243 aboard derails in Missouri, injuries reported

By David Meyer
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wAt5q_0gNeCrY900

An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri on Monday afternoon — leaving several people injured, railroad officials said.

The train collided with a dump truck at a public railroad crossing in Mendon, Missouri, 100 miles east of Kansas City, at 1:42 p.m. local time, Amtrak said in a statement.

The statement said there are “early reports of injuries,” but did not provide additional information. The train had 243 passengers, Amtrak said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EyDVT_0gNeCrY900
The scene of an Amtrak derailment near Kansas City, on a train that was traveling from Chicago to Los Angeles.
Twitter

Rider Ron Goulet of Flagstaff, Arizona, said he suspected the collision was a “mass casualty event” in an interview with The Daily Beast .

“Every seat was sold out full, and they were packing people into the observation car because they were so full,” Goulet told the outlet as he rode in a bus carrying survivors to a local school for shelter. “There are plenty of people on back boards being taken [away] by paramedics.”

Goulet added, “There are no doubt people still trapped on that train. They’re starting to cut it apart now.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSgBG_0gNeCrY900
The incident happened at 1:42 p.m.
Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0jgy_0gNeCrY900
Some of the train passengers experienced injuries.
Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ixsa8_0gNeCrY900
People walk around the area after experiencing the unfortunate incident.
Twitter

Photos of the crash scene showed several train cars turned over alongside the tracks — and several people splayed out on the train’s upright side.

The crash marked Amtrak’s second derailment in two days after a train collided with a car in California , killing three people.

Additional reporting by M’Niyah Lynn

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy