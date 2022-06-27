ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royals vs. Rangers odds, prediction: Pitching edge makes Texas the play

Although Monday’s MLB slate is somewhat limited with just nine games, one matchup that stands out is the Texas Rangers traveling to Kansas City to take on the Royals. Martin Perez is in line to start for the Rangers, while the Royals will counter with Kris Bubic.

Kansas City has avoided the scorn of the national media this season thanks to the ineptitude of the Oakland Athletics. However, heading into Sunday, the Athletics have won only two fewer games than the Royals. Kansas City (26-44) could even find itself 20 games under .500 before the July 4th weekend.

Texas should have the pitching edge on Monday as Perez is having a career year. Through 14 starts, the left-hander is 5-2 with a 1.96 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP. His advanced numbers are also above average, as evidenced by a 2.62 FIP and 3.14 xERA.

Martin Perez
In contrast, Bubic is 1-4 through 10 appearances on the year. He carries a 7.41 ERA along with a 1.79 WHIP. While he could be due for some improvement, his 5.35 FIP and 6.06 xERA aren’t appealing enough to offer much optimism.

Bubic is also a left-hander, which should delight the Rangers hitters. Texas has a .239/.308/.430 line against lefties compared to .234/.289/.375 430 when facing a right-hander.

Our ActionLabs database shows that the Rangers are 14-10 against southpaws for a profit of 6.24 units this season. Texas is also on a 4-0 run as visitors when facing a lefty.

The play : Rangers, -130.

