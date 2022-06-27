ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Hemsworth: Russell Crowe comforted me during ‘Thor’ nude scene

By Adriana Diaz
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ivnu3_0gNeCmNk00

The term “sock it to me” just got a whole new meaning.

Chris Hemsworth, 38, revealed Russell Crowe comforted him while filming nude scenes for “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

“He does a great thing where he’s also naked from the waist down. That made me feel at ease,” Hemsworth joked.

The Australian actor appeared on “The Project” with “Thor” director Taika Waititi to discuss the new film.

“On set, it’s an agreement we have. I was naked too,” Waititi quipped. Hemsworth revealed that he wore a “just a sock” as a “modesty garment” on set.

“He wears a sock on one ear. That’s his thing. He thinks it’s a distraction,” Taika chimed in.

Hemsworth recently shared that he had been anticipating a nude scene in “Thor” since the series began a decade ago.

“It was 10 years in the making that scene, kind of a dream of mine,” Hemsworth told Variety . “The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, ‘You know what’s gonna sweeten this… a decade from now it’s all gonna come off.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wYQuE_0gNeCmNk00
Hemsworth joked about wearing “just a sock” while filming his nude scenes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g69Pd_0gNeCmNk00
He also revealed that the nude scene had been in the works since the superhero saga first started nearly a decade ago.
Marvel Studios/Disney
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37YGNF_0gNeCmNk00 Natalie Portman was asked to ‘get as big as possible’ for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Waititi said that he wanted Hemsworth to be able to show off his incredible physique.

“I feel like we had all talked about it,” Waititi told Variety. “We had talked about, ‘Yeah, we gotta show off this body.’ My whole thing was like, Chris works so hard, you’ve gotta show it off. Don’t cover it up with all these suits and the cape and stuff, it’s not fair!”

“Thor” actress Natalie Portman also got to show off her physical transformation for the film after she was asked to “get as big as possible.”

“On ‘Black Swan,’ I was asked to get as small as possible,” the Oscar winner explained to Variety . “Here, I was asked to get as big as possible. That’s an amazing challenge and also state of mind as a woman.”

She explained that the physical transformation also changed the way she walked through the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O3Fjs_0gNeCmNk00
Hemsworth joked that his co-star, Crowe, was also naked from the waist down while filming the nude scene.
Marvel Studios/Disney

“To have this reaction and be seen as big, you realize, ‘Oh, this must be so different, to walk through the world like this,’” she said.

“When you’re small — and also, I think, because I started as a kid — a lot of times I feel young or little or, like, a pat-on-the-head kind of person. And I present myself that way, too, because of that.”

The action-packed flick , “Thor: Love and Thunder,” premieres in theaters on July 8.

