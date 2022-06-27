Meet the players for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Grayson Starck (Team Columbia)

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest’s top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville. Get your tickets here .

Over the next week, SBLive will be introducing each of the 78 players set to take part in this year’s game.

Grayson Starck

Number: 88

Position: TE

Height: 6’5

Weight: 220

High School / Class: Thurston 2022

H.S. Coach: Justin Starck

College: University of Oregon

Grayson is a three-time varsity letterman in football at Thurston. He was named 1st team All-State on offense as a tight end. He earned 1st team All-Conference recognition as a tight end in 2021 and 2022. Grayson had 25 catches for 464 yards and four touchdowns while at Thurston. He was voted by his teammates as the Ultimate Team Player. Inside the classroom, Grayson carries a 3.9 GPA. Off the field, he enjoys hanging out with his friends and family, water sports and traveling, and he works for the local parks and recreation district. Grayson will attend the University of Oregon, where he will major in business with an emphasis on sports marketing or sports administration and serve as a student assistant coach for the football program.

Earlier:

‘With the first pick, Steve Pyne selects …’ Les Schwab Bowl returns for 74th year with a fun new wrinkle: a player draft