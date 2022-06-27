ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndon Station, WI

Boyd Duane Voigt

Channel 3000
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoyd “Bumpa” Duane Voigt, age 77, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, opened his eyes to his Savior’s face on the morning of Thursday, June 23, 2022. His loving wife, Jeanne was by his side to make sure he had a safe passage. Funeral services will be held...

www.channel3000.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Channel 3000

Alfred “Al” Knops

Alfred “Al” Knops, 68 of Hillsboro Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, June 30th at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison after a long illness. Al was born in Aachen Germany to Hubert and Hildegard Knops in 1953. Al’s family moved to Wheaton IL when he was a child and was raised there with his four siblings. After graduation from Glenbard North High School in 1971, Al enlisted in the Navy then married the love of his life, Sharen who he affectionately called “Sherry” in November of 1972. Al was an active Seabee until 1976 and was stationed in Brunswick ME where he earned a National Defense Service Medal. After the Navy, Al settled in Chippewa Falls WI then Wheaton IL where he worked as a union carpenter and raised his family. He returned to Wisconsin in 1991 and settled in Hillsboro on the farmland he always dreamed of owning. Al enjoyed hunting, gardening, canning, and spending time with his four-legged companion Rosie.
HILLSBORO, WI
Channel 3000

Mitchel Stewart Simonson

Mitchel Stewart Simonson, age 21, passed away on June 24, 2022. He was born on September 12, 2000, to Nathan Simonson and Crystal Gavins in Madison, WI. Mitchel had the biggest smile that instantly put a smile on everyone else’s face, even if you were having a bad day; this is what everyone loved about him most, not to mention his contagious laugh that could fill a room of silence. He had the brightest, most sincere eyes that could tell a story. The most special thing about Mitchel was how huge his heart was; he was selfless in the way that he would put everyone else before himself as long as it made them happy and put a smile on their face. His family was incredibly important to him; he protected his younger siblings as they were his world and were beyond proud to call Nathan and Crystal his parents. Mitchel was always the life of the party and could change your mood in no time. He was the biggest risk-taker; always willing to experience new things and live life to the fullest. He had the goofiest personality that made you feel like you could be yourself around him. Mitchel was an amazing artist and was something he loved to do in his free time. He was a hard, determined worker; when he had something in mind, he was going to get it done no matter the circumstance. Mitchel also enjoyed watching movies and not only was listening to music an inspiration to him but so was playing music, which was another one of his many talents.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Jena M. Keller

Jena M. Keller, 89, of Richland Center, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at the Our House Senior Living facility in Richland Center. Jena was born on May 24, 1933 to Willard and Lula (Edgerly) Rohn. She was the oldest of six children. She graduated from Lone Rock High School in 1951 and married Theron E. Keller on June 2, 1951. They celebrated 52 years of marriage before his passing in 2002.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
Channel 3000

Diane Rappe

Diane Carol Rappe, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on Sept. 20, 1942, in Madison, the daughter of Frederick and Vivian (Bennett) Streber. Diane graduated from Madison East High School in 1960. She married Jack Rappe on...
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

LIST: Fireworks and festivals to celebrate the Fourth of July

MADISON, Wis. — With the Fourth of July weekend making a fast approach, many communities throughout Southern Wisconsin are planning festivals and fireworks displays to celebrate the holiday. Here’s a look at some of the fun to come this weekend. Beloit. Fourth of July Spectacular: The Beloit Sky...
Channel 3000

Connor Hughes

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Connor Hughes, loving son, passed away peacefully from heart failure at the age of 33. Connor was born on April 12, 1989, in Colorado Springs, CO to Edward and Mary (Ryan) Hughes. He moved to Melbourne, Florida with his family in 1997. He received his accounting degree from the University of Florida (UCF), and worked as an Accountant for 10 years in Sarasota, FL.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WEAU-TV 13

2 hurt after crash in Wood County

TOWNSHIP OF PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are hurt after a crash in Wood County Wednesday evening. According to a media release by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on June 29 at 8:02 p.m. authorities received a report of a crash at the intersection of Highway 173 and Highway GG in the Township of Port Edwards.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Stay cool this summer with these 36 events in July

Catch fireworks with your family, listen to live music, enjoy a cold beer outside and more this July. Here’s what going on in the Madison area. American indie rock band My Morning Jacket will play at Breese Stevens Field with Indigo DeSouza opening. The band, which formed in Louisville, Kentucky, in 1998, released its ninth studio album “My Morning Jacket” last year. Tickets are on sale now. June 1, 5-10 p.m., Breese Stevens Field, mymorningjacket.com/events.
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Betty Lou Haefer

DODGEVILLE – Betty Lou Haefer, age 89, died on Saturday, June 25 2022 at Ingleside Manor in Mt. Horeb. She was born on April 19, 1933, in Viroqua, a daughter of William and Ethel (Hoilien) Hoff. On December 8, 1951, she married Willie Elmer (Bill) Haefer in Coon Valley, WI.
DODGEVILLE, WI
kmaland.com

UW research building destroyed

ARLINGTON, Wis. -- Fire crews from multiple departments battled a blaze June 26 at a barn at the University of Wisconsin-Arlington Agricultural Research Station. The fire was contained to one large structure that housed farming equipment and hay; no people or animals were injured, said Marc Lovicott, UW-Madison police spokesperson.
ARLINGTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Shed, camper total loss after fire in Baraboo, officials say

BARABOO, Wis. — Authorities say a shed and camping trailer in Baraboo are a total loss after a fire late Wednesday night. The Baraboo Fire Department was called to Raven Acres Drive at about 11:12 p.m. Wednesday for an initial report of a house that may have been on fire. Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies were the first on the scene and found it was a shed engulfed in flames.
BARABOO, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: two hospitalized after shooting on Madison’s north side

The Workforce Innovation Grant Program has granted over $23 million to projects that support early childhood education and barriers to the workplace for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday. |. The Madison Police Department hosted a special pride pop-up event Wednesday afternoon at the Henry...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Shots fired on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating shots fired on Madison’s south side. Officers arrived to the scene Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. The shots were fired near the 2000 block of Fisher Street, according to police. While there, officers found shell casings, but no signs...
MADISON, WI
Obituaries
WSAW

Authorities identify woman killed as result of Stevens Point duplex fire

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A woman who died June 23 as a result of a fire at her duplex in Stevens Point has been identified as Amber Glodowski, 42. Around 7 a.m. that morning, crews responded to a fire at a duplex on the 800 block of Bliss Avenue. First responders learned a woman was inside one unit of the duplex. Glodowski was brought to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the fire and later pronounced dead.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 injured, suspects sought in shooting on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized following a shooting on Madison’s north side Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the scene in the 2900 block of Dryden Drive around 5:20 p.m., police said. Two suspected shooters left the scene before officers arrived and remain at large. ﻿ Police did not immediately provide details about the victims’ conditions. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Single vehicle crash reported in Portage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A single vehicle crash that happened Wednesday afternoon on US 51 northbound/southbound at Albert Street has been cleared, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Officials had blocked all lanes on US Highway 51 were blocked due to the crash. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office...
PORTAGE, WI

Community Policy