MISSOULA, Mont. — While its still early in the budget process one thing is for certain inflation has put the city of Missoula in a tough place. “Labor and the things we purchase to provide services to our residents cost more than they did last year,” Mayor John Engen said. “For example, the city recently bought 500 tons of chip-seal oil, which adds years of use to our streets. Last year we paid $434 per ton; this year we’re paying $605 a ton, up nearly 40%.”

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO