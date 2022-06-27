Badger stars Davis, Rettke named Wisconsin Athletes of the Year

MADISON, Wis. — The honors keep piling up for Badger stars Johnny Davis and Dana Rettke.

The pair were named the 2021-22 Wisconsin Athletes of the Year, UW Athletics announced Monday. This is Davis’ first time earning the honor and Rettke’s second.

Davis capped off an All-American season with the Badger men’s basketball team by winning the Lute Olson National Player of the Year award as well as the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year and Big Ten Player of the Year awards. He was selected 10th overall last week to the Washington Wizards in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Rettke had one of the greatest years by any Badger in school history. The middle blocker was named National Player of the Year, the first Badger to ever do so. She also became the first-ever player to be named a five-time, first-team All-American.

She earned a UW record 11 Big Ten Player of the Week awards, was named a five-time, first-team All-Big Ten player, won UW’s third-straight Big Ten championship and cemented her legacy by leading the Badgers to the program’s first-ever NCAA national championship.

Davis and Rettke are now nominated for this year’s Big Ten Athletes of the Year awards, which will be announced Wednesday.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.