Scott Andrew MacKenzie

Gladys S. Quale, 85, of Cambridge, passed away in the arms of some loving people on June 26, 2022 at London Lodge. She was born on November 12, 1936 in Chicago, IL. Gladys was an amazing mother who is survived by her children, Nikki Seeber, Neal Hamer and Roberta Williamson; grandchildren, Austin Stoltenburg, Crystal Seeber, Mason Seeber and Richard Williamson; great grandchildren, Kristen and Jackson Williamson; sisters, Tina Congdon and Dale Benedict; niece, Amber Kuecker and nephews, Dylan Drebenstedt, Caleb Congdon and Lance and Rick Carmichael. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Robert Hamer and sister, Corrine Carmichael.
Comments / 0