It could get a lot easier for police departments around Illinois to trace the source of the firearms being used to commit crimes in their communities. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has announced the development of an online platform to give police more rapid access to gun trace records. Previously, such records often had to be requested and provided on paper, slowing down investigations. Raoul says the new digital platform was developed by Illinois State Police and the non-profit group Everytown for Gun Safety.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO