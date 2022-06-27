ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollidaysburg, PA

Crews called to kitchen fire at Hollidaysburg retirement complex

By Bill Shannon
 3 days ago

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were called to a fire that was reported at the Hillcrest Apartments retirement complex Monday afternoon.

The fire reportedly began on the 5th floor in a kitchen. Residents were evacuated and most of the damage is just from the smoke.

“Initial call came in for a commercial building fire. The caller reported the kitchen was on fire in the apartment. The fire was knocked out quickly,” said Brandon Dibona, Fire Chief of Pheonix Volunteer Fire Department.

Dibona said that most residents should be back in their apartments by the end of the day with no issues.

