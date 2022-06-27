ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo police investigating shooting on Franklin Street

By Anthony Reyes
 3 days ago
Buffalo police are investigating after two people were shot on Franklin Street early Monday.

Police said officers responded to the call around 3:15 a.m. on the 200 block of Franklin Street. Two people, a 21-year-old Buffalo man and a 19-year-old Buffalo woman, were shot while in a parking lot area during a large gathering.

According to police, both victims were transported to local hospitals in civilian vehicles and are currently at ECMC for what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

