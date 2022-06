The acting director of Lincoln Library has gotten a big show of support for her nomination to be officially named to the post. Multiple library staffers addressed the Springfield City Council Tuesday night to urge them to approve Summer Beck-Griffith’s appointment to the job. Several staffers said they initially shared the concerns of some aldermen over Beck-Griffith’s lack of a degree in library sciences, but they say her leadership and vision for the library overcame those concerns.

LINCOLN, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO