ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Paolo Banchero over Jabari Smith should not have been as surprising as it was in the 2022 NBA Draft

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VLvSJ_0gNe9kgS00
(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Welcome to Layup Lines, our daily NBA newsletter where we’ll prep you for a tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox every afternoon.

Now that the 2022 NBA Draft is in the rearview mirror, it’s time for some reflections. First and foremost, it was an awesome night where we saw so many hoop dreams come true.

I also think we saw a lot of teams get better and take steps in the right direction, which is awesome. We learned a lot about team draft philosophy and we saw some well-dressed prospects rocking excellent suits. It was all very exciting.

The biggest surprise of the night was that Duke’s Paolo Banchero, not Auburn’s Jabari Smith, was selected as the first overall pick to the Magic. But the shock was not because Smith was better than Banchero as a prospect.

It’s because all of the mainstream mock drafts had Smith as the projected No. 1 overall pick. Listen to The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie describe the situation:

“The fact that me, Jeremy Woo, Jon Givony, Jon Wasserman, XYZ … we basically all had it as Jabari going No. 1 … I felt pretty bad about that. I didn’t love the fact that we all had that … The fact that all of it was consensus 1-2-3, Jabari Smith-Chet Holmgren-Paolo Banchero in all of the mock drafts that you saw … I felt like consumers were not getting a real picture of how close this was to teams that actually had to go through the process themselves.”

All of the experts had Smith predicted to Orlando, so it makes sense that fans were so surprised. However, since Banchero’s blend of size and on-ball skill makes him a perfect fit for the modern NBA, it shouldn’t have left our jaws too close to the floor.

I’m very proud of the fact that For The Win’s mock draft was perhaps the only major mock that did not have Smith hearing his name as the first overall pick.

My thinking at the time was simple. Even though Smith was more likely to go first, I was never convinced that he was the unanimous choice as the best overall prospect in this class. It always felt like he was in the same exact tier as Banchero and even Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, also selected above him.

All three of the teams who were on the clock at the top of the draft were able to land an outstanding prospect. But when it comes to predictions, so long as you have evidence to back your claim, draft experts ought to be willing to go against the grain so as to not create an echo chamber.

The Tip-Off

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hpny3_0gNe9kgS00
(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Speaking of the NBA Draft, Pacers rookie Bennedict Mathurin recently had some comments that caught the attention of our own Mike Sykes.

Mathurin doesn’t think anybody, including LeBron James, is better than him.

“Ah, to be young. The irrational confidence that comes when you don’t really know anything about anything is absolute bliss. I wish I could get it back.

And, look. I’m not old — yerboi is only 29 years old. But at 19? If I knew what I knew now? I’d probably have viewed the world a lot different back then. But I also wouldn’t be where I am now, so it all worked out.

I say all that to say Benedict Mathurin has an extreme case of irrational confidence and, honestly, you’ve got to respect it.

This dude was just picked 6th overall in the NBA draft and had an absolutely wild path in getting there. He should be confident. He is good. He’s officially one of the best 400 or so basketball players in the world.

But should he be confident enough to call out LeBron James who might be one of the best basketball players ever? Ehhhh, probably not.”

Thank you for telling it like it is, Sykes. We know that Mathurin, bless his heart, needed to hear it.

Shootaround

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22YyPh_0gNe9kgS00
(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

— Ranking Kyrie Irving’s reported NBA sign-and-trade wish list destinations

— Tracking where the top undrafted free agents in 2022 have signed

— Rookie Wire’s Cody Taylor shares summer league rosters for each team

— HoopsHype’s Yossi Gozlan ranks potential destinations for Jalen Brunson

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Steph sends heartfelt goodbye to JTA after Lakers deal

Juan Toscano-Anderson is leaving the Bay and headed for SoCal, but he will forever remain an Oakland hero. And from one Bay Area legend to another, 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry showed love to the East Oakland native. Toscano-Anderson reached an agreement with the Lakers shortly after the NBA’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lonnie Walker and Troy Brown, who just agreed to sign with the Lakers, are also apparently besties

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to terms with two former first-round picks, Troy Brown Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV. Brown and Walker represent a change of pace in how the Lakers approach the offseason. For the past few seasons, we have seen the organization target aging veterans including the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, and Rajon Rondo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Jalen Brunson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 4-star EDGE Bai Jobe cuts list of teams to 3, includes the Oklahoma Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners are closing in on several of their targets in the 2023 recruiting class. After landing offensive tackle Heath Ozaeta this week, they landed inside the top two for linebacker Samuel Omosigho and the top three for defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc. Now, local product Bai Jobe has cut his list of teams under consideration to three and has included the Oklahoma Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams hilariously resurface Kevin Durant's post from 2018 after his trade request

The Rams seem to land every star that becomes available. Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, Bobby Wagner, Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. The list goes on. Absolutely not, but that didn’t stop the Rams from bringing up an old Instagram post by Durant after the Nets star requested a trade on Thursday. Durant’s post marveled at Aaron Donald’s greatness, and he added that he would “join the rams right now” – jokingly, of course.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Mock Draft#Layup Lines#Auburn#Athletic
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies miss out on OL target Harris Sewell

Outside of a commitment from linebacker Daymion Sanford, it has been a rough week for the Aggies on the recruiting trail, it started over the weekend when Aggies targets, QB Jayden Rashada committed to Miami, and CB Tony Mitchell committed to Alabama. It continued on Tuesday when defensive tackle Johnny Bowens decommitted from A&M and reopened his recruitment. There was hope that the tide could turn on Wednesday, when Aggies target OL Harris Sewell was set to announce his commitment. Unfortunately, for the Aggies, the Permian High in Odessa, Texas big man chose to leave the state, and has committed to Clemson. COMMITTED!!🐅 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/4RwDtWBXAy — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) June 29, 2022 It is still early in the 2023 cycle, but Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are going to need to close the deal on some of these top level prospects if they expect to compound their 2022 efforts with another top class in 2023. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes List Jimbo Fisher football camp - Thursday highlights
ODESSA, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Bulls finalizing deal with Andre Drummond

The Chicago Bulls have their man. No, they haven’t resigned two-time All-Star Zach LaVine quite yet, but the Bulls have added some much-needed frontcourt help. Reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bulls are finalizing a deal with center Andre Drummond. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski later reported Drummond’s deal...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Look: UNC newcomers at first summer practice

Earlier this week, it was the first time that UNC basketball freshmen and incoming transfers were included in practice. This also means it was the first time that UNC’s lone transfer Pete Nance was in a Carolina jersey. Nance announced his commitment to the Tar Heels last week following his official visit. New in blue 🥶#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/EPJ5n0V2xo — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) June 27, 2022 Along with Nance, UNC’s freshmen Jalen Washington, Seth Trimble and Tyler Nickel also had their first practice. North Carolina enters this offseason as the No. 1 team in the country and brings back four starters from last year’s team that made it to the National Championship game. Nance averaged 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds a season ago for Northwestern. Washington, Trimble and Nickel were all four-star recruits. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Max Christie has viral moment after Lakers fans notice eerie similarity to Kobe Bryant

Max Christie is now in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers drafted the former Spartan guard after many thought it was too soon for him to head to the NBA. This week, there was a fun viral moment for Christie and the Lakers fanbase, when one fan noticed that Christie shares some similarities in his lower facial expressions to the late Kobe Bryant.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bettors hammered Lakers title odds after reports of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's trade wishes

In the wake of the opening of free agency and reports that Kevin Durant wants out of Brooklyn, bettors are apparently hammering Los Angeles Lakers title odds. At least three sportsbooks, and likely more, have seen dramatic movement on LA’s odds, which have gone from 15-1 to 13-1 in the last day at Tipico Sportsbook and 22-1 to 10-1 at Caesars. Since yesterday, LA has been the most bet on team by handle to win the 2022-23 NBA title at DraftKings, which now has the Lakers at +1200.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Theo Pinson re-signs with Dallas Mavericks

Former UNC basketball standout Theo Pinson is staying put in Dallas. The forward is returning to the Mavericks on a one-year deal per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Pinson entered this offseason as a free agent but struck a deal to stay in Dallas for another season. The 26-year-old Pinson played 19 games for the Mavericks last season, averaging 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds per game. He was signed on a 10-day contract with the Mavs dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and then earned a two-way contract for the remainder of the season. While Pinson hasn’t become a key figure in their rotation, he’s crucial for team chemistry, something the team values. Dallas let’s run this thang Back!! Got unfinished business!! — Theo pinson (@tpinsonn) July 1, 2022 The Mavericks are fresh off a run to the Western Conference Finals a year ago where they fell to the eventual NBA champion Golden State Warriors. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
170K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy