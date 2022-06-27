ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banner County, NE

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-29 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Banner, Box Butte, Scotts Bluff, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 20:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-30 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Banner; Box Butte; Scotts Bluff; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southern Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 711 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Agate Bed National Monument to 9 miles northeast of Albin, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Gering, Mitchell, Terrytown, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Lake Minatare Campground, Stegall, Wildcat Hills Campground, Scotts Bluff National Monument, Hubbard Hill, Harrisburg, Flahertys Corner, Scottsbluff Airport, Lake Minatare, Lake Alice, Melbeta and Henry. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BANNER COUNTY, NE
Flood Warning issued for Goshen by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 09:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Goshen FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Breach of Interstate Canal west of Lingle. * WHERE...Lingle and Highway 26 west of Lingle in Goshen County in southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 715 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of homesteads is possible on the west side of Lingle. Flooding is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 907 AM MDT, Emergency Management reported a breach in the Interstate Canal west of Lingle. Flow is heading towards Highway 26. Flow may follow railroad tracks into Lingle. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lingle. Highway 26 west of Lingle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
Flood Advisory issued for Goshen by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 07:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Goshen FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Breach of Interstate Canal west of Lingle due to heavy rainfall Thursday evening. * WHERE...Highway 26 in Goshen County in southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 715 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 720 AM MDT, Emergency Management reported a breach in the Interstate Canal west of Lingle. Flow is heading towards Highway 26. Flow may follow railroad tracks into Lingle. - Highway 26 west of Lingle is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lingle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY

