Fire Weather Watch issued for Lodgepole Creek, Southern Nebraska Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 09:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Goshen FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Breach of Interstate Canal west of Lingle. * WHERE...Lingle and Highway 26 west of Lingle in Goshen County in southeast Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 715 PM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of homesteads is possible on the west side of Lingle. Flooding is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 907 AM MDT, Emergency Management reported a breach in the Interstate Canal west of Lingle. Flow is heading towards Highway 26. Flow may follow railroad tracks into Lingle. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lingle. Highway 26 west of Lingle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

