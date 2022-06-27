ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago-Bound Amtrak trains derails in Missouri; injuries reported

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (NBC) - A Chicago-bound Amtrak train carrying more than 200 passengers derailed in central Missouri Monday afternoon following a crash with a truck, according to authorities. Several...

