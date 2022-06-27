Chicago-Bound Amtrak trains derails in Missouri; injuries reported

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people were wounded, one critically, in an early morning shooting in Princeton Park on Thursday.Chicago police said a male victim, 22, was exiting the rear entrance of a home in the 9400 block of S. Harvard Ave. shortly before 3 a.m. when an unknown offender began shooting toward him.The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper chest and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.A second victim, a 46-year-old man, and third victim, a 45-year-old woman, also received graze wounds inside the residence. They both refused medical attention, police said.A total of 45 rounds were reported in the area.No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.Area detectives are investigating the incident.

