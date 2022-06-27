Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 04:53:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-02 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or occurring now, or will shortly. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them to the public. Target Area: Western Alaska Range RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM AKDT SATURDAY FOR HOT DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR THE WESTERN ALASKA RANGE * Winds...Southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph over high terrain. * Timing...Hot, dry, and windy conditions are expected this afternoon and evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 25 percent. * Temperatures...65 to 75 degrees. 60s over higher elevations. * Location...Valleys and foothills along the western Alaska Range, including Stoney and Port Alsworth. * Impacts...Rapid ignition, growth, and spread of fires will be possible.

