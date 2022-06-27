ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-27 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-27 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal St. Lucie, Inland St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-30 11:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-30 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel clouds. On rare occasions they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland St. Lucie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central St. Lucie and southeastern Indian River Counties through 130 PM EDT At 106 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm over Lakewood Park, or over Indrio. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters reported a brief tornado near the Fort Pierce Airport. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Vero Beach, Vero Beach South, Gifford, Indrio and Queens Cove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Itasca, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 19:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Itasca; St. Louis The National Weather Service in Duluth MN has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Itasca County in north central Minnesota West central St. Louis County in northeastern Minnesota * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 725 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gunn, or over Grand Rapids, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Coleraine around 735 PM CDT. Taconite around 740 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Pengilly, Keewatin and Nashwauk. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 04:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern St. Charles, northeastern Terrebonne and north central Lafourche Parishes through 945 AM CDT At 921 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or near Houma, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Lockport, Mathews, Des Allemands, Raceland, Montegut, Bayou Gauche and Bayou Cane. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Western Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 04:53:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-02 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or occurring now, or will shortly. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them to the public. Target Area: Western Alaska Range RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM AKDT SATURDAY FOR HOT DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR THE WESTERN ALASKA RANGE * Winds...Southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph over high terrain. * Timing...Hot, dry, and windy conditions are expected this afternoon and evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 25 percent. * Temperatures...65 to 75 degrees. 60s over higher elevations. * Location...Valleys and foothills along the western Alaska Range, including Stoney and Port Alsworth. * Impacts...Rapid ignition, growth, and spread of fires will be possible.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Buffalo; Burnett; Chippewa; Clark; Dunn; Eau Claire; Iron; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Taylor; Trempealeau; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 412 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BUFFALO BURNETT CHIPPEWA CLARK DUNN EAU CLAIRE IRON JACKSON JUNEAU LA CROSSE MONROE PEPIN PIERCE POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX TAYLOR TREMPEALEAU WASHBURN
ADAMS COUNTY, WI

