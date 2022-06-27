Special Weather Statement issued for North St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 04:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern St. Charles, northeastern Terrebonne and north central Lafourche Parishes through 945 AM CDT At 921 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lockport, or near Houma, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Houma, Lockport, Mathews, Des Allemands, Raceland, Montegut, Bayou Gauche and Bayou Cane. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
