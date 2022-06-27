ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Mr. Happy Face, the ‘world’s ugliest dog’

By Gitanjali Poonia
deseret.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bar was high at the World’s Ugliest Dog contest this year, but this hairless creature with a crooked face, toothless smile and white mohawk emerged as the winner. Mr. Happy Face is a 17-year-old Chinese crested-Chihuahua mix. Adopted in August last year, this canine came from a hoarder’s house and...

