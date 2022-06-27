Meet Mr. Happy Face, the ‘world’s ugliest dog’

The bar was high at the World’s Ugliest Dog contest this year, but this hairless creature with a crooked face, toothless smile and white mohawk emerged as the winner. Mr. Happy Face is a 17-year-old Chinese crested-Chihuahua mix. Adopted in August last year, this canine came from a hoarder’s house and...
An artist famous for her “big eyes” paintings has died. The work of Margaret Keane appeared in millions of homes and galleries throughout the 1960’s, and often featured sad children with big doleful eyes. For years, her husband Walter Keane had taken credit for the paintings. In 1986, Margaret Keane won a defamation suit against her former husband, and proved in court that she was the actual artist behind the paintings. A movie about her story came out in 2014, called “Big Eyes.” Margaret Keane died Sunday in Napa, California at the age of 94.
Mission District destination for sangria and shrimp in spicy sauce Cha Cha Cha announced on June 28 via Instagram that they’ll dish their final drinks on July 1. No reason was given in the closure, but the Haight Street location of the restaurant will continue on even as the business shutters its first, original location. The Mission Street bar has been doling out good times and strong hangovers for 25 years.
A woman visiting San Francisco said she woke up to find a stranger sleeping in her car, and video showing her encounter has gone viral. “I was shocked, I was so shocked I was like, ‘Oh my god hold on wait a minute let me take a look again, let me take a second glance there's a man in my car asleep,’” said Breanna Smith of Sacramento.
OAKLAND -- On the day notorious Hells Angel leader Sonny Barger passed away, KPIX 5 reporter Juliette Goodrich shared a personal story about an encounter her family had with Barger when she was just an infant.Barger, the notorious founding member of the Hells Angels charter in Oakland, died on Thursday. His passing was announced with a statement he had written to be released on social media after his death. Sonny Barger founded the Oakland charter of the Hells Angels in 1957. The Oakland club house is still here and operating as part of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.Barger became the public...
60 different strains of weed just won official competitive honors in the California State Fair’s extremely awesome new marijuana category, and several of these winners can be found on SF and Oakland dispensary shelves. It seemed highly amusing when the California State Fair announced last September they were adding...
SAN FRANCISCO — Fish are falling from the sky in parts of San Francisco, and a boom in coastal anchovy populations is to blame. (Video Player: Dead anchovies wash up along Moss Landing beach) Reddit user sanfrannie posted earlier this month that about a dozen 8-inch silver fish “rained...
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A coyote has been spotted wandering a San Francisco neighborhood on Wednesday. ABC7 viewer Christian Calderon saw the animal along Euclid Avenue near Iris Avenue in the city's Laurel Heights neighborhood. The animal walked on the sidewalk for several minutes as Calderon took this video. Animal...
The well-worn Wagon Wheel Saloon in north Santa Rosa has been called many things over the years, but a food truck hot spot is not one of them — until now. Once infamous for its cast of colorful (and sometimes felonious) characters, the faded green bar is now ground zero for some of the county’s best quesabirria.
Emil Peinert has been obsessed with Original Kasper’s — the long-abandoned, graffiti-covered, four hundred and ninety square-foot triangular building on the island where Shattuck and Telegraph meet — for years. Peinert is a co-owner of Oakland’s Kingfish Pub and Café, and is widely credited with the 2009 reopening of the (100-year-old, some say) bar, as well as its 35-yard, piece-by-piece relocation in 2015 from its original spot on Claremont Avenue to 5227 Telegraph Ave., so it’s safe to say his appreciation of old buildings knows few bounds. There was something about the little flatiron building that’s stuck with him for a decade — and now, he’s in the process of renovating the spot, with hopes to reopen the Temescal hot dog haven by fall 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 Bay Area is proud to sponsor the 52nd annual SF Pride Parade, which was back in person after two years. Take a look at photo gallery above for the best images from the day. Check out abc7news.com/pride for stories about the LGBTQIA+ community and their...
Anyone who’s spent time in the Bay Area will be acquainted with California’s Great America , a massively popular theme park in Santa Clara with over 50 attractions and a history dating back to 1976. Now may be the time to get your adrenaline rush, because the beloved park is expected to close within the next 11 years as a result of the land changing hands.
One person died Thursday in a boat collision on the San Francisco Bay that resulted in one of the vessels spinning out of control, police said. The collision between a center console boat and a sailboat happened roughly 1 mile southwest of Angel Island, according to the United States Coast Guard.
SAN FRANCISCO -- Organizers from San Francisco LGBT Pride tweeted at 7:34 p.m. Sunday the group shut down a musical performance on the Kaiser Permanente main stage early at Sunday's Pride celebration after they said someone near the stage sprayed Mace into the crowd."Although no one was harmed, it was not a pleasant experience," the tweet said, confirming what was said at the time on stage. "We decided to cut the performance short in the interest of safety."
