Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies have charged a Fredonia-area man after an investigation into the theft of a trail camera in the Town of Pomfret. Deputies say the victim reported on May 7th that their camera was stolen from a wooded area behind their residence on Route 20. An investigation into the incident found that 20-year-old Dante Ardillo allegedly stole the camera and was later found to be in possession of it. Ardillo was issued appearance tickets late Wednesday afternoon charging him with petit larceny and 5th-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He is scheduled to appear in Pomfret Town Court at a later date.

1 DAY AGO