Clearwater, FL

USCG Rescues 7 When Lightning Strikes Boat in Gulf

By Mike Sunnucks
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Coast Guard rescued seven people on June 25 – 100 miles from Clearwater after lightning struck their 39-foot boat. Rescuers hoisted seven women and two men into a Coast Guard rescue helicopter, deployed from the Clearwater Air Station. The...

Gulfport Mom Talks About Son’s Fentanyl Overdose

Gulfport’s opioid crisis is personal. Reading the statistics is one thing. More than 8,100 people died of fatal drug overdoses in Florida between January 2021 and January 2022, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, up 6.7% compared to a year ago. Nationally, drug overdose deaths are up 12.5% compared to last year with many of the 107,375 fatalities linked to fentanyl. The synthetic opioid can be 100 times more potent than morphine and can be deadly.
GULFPORT, FL
Things to Do in South Pinellas June 30-July 7

Last Chance for ArtOut “Queering the Pandemic,” the 5th annual ArtOut exhibit at the The LGBTQ Resource Center of the Gulfport Library is showing for the last day on Thursday. This internationally juried exhibit was created by LGBTQ+ artists and allies inspired by experiences of life during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is uplifting work, and there is painful work, but it’s all important. See it before it’s gone. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. artoutlgbtqgulfport.org.
GULFPORT, FL
Adoptable Pets in St. Petersburg

Scaredy Cat? Not really – Wednesday’s partially deaf, so she’s not always going to hear people approaching her. But… that means you need to learn to communicate with her differently, and many people don’t want to take the time, which is why she’s been in a shelter for months. This 3-year-old kitty can hear loud noises, but no doors opening or footsteps, so she needs a human who can learn to get her attention without scaring her. When someone is patient and respectful, Wednesday’s an affectionate, friendly cat. Despite her hearing loss, she’s a chatterbox with a raspy little meow. She will thrive in a home where she doesn’t have to compete for attention.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
St. Pete Muralist Jimmy Breen Dead, But Lives on

It was rare to see Jimmy Breen without a mustache-framed smile on his face. The 37-year-old muralist and illustrator is a household name in the St. Petersburg arts community, and on June 20, he was reported dead. The cause of death has not been publicly released. To the people close...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Where To Get Your Child a COVID-19 Vaccine in Pinellas

Pinellas County’s youngest residents now have access to the COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced June 17 that it’s authorized emergency use of the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for the prevention of COVID-19 to include use in children as young as six months of age. Health officials in Pinellas County that same day released information on the vaccines’ availability and how parents can access them for their children.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

