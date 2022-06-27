Pedestrian killed in Beaufort over the weekend while crossing the road, coroner says

A pedestrian killed over the weekend on Sea Island Parkway was identified Monday as a Beaufort man, according to Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

Robert Squires, 38, was identified as the man who was killed in the crash Saturday around 10:15 p.m., according to Beaufort County Coroner David Ott. Squires was hit by a car as he was walking out of a Circle K gas station near Sunset Boulevard, Ott said.

Squires was hit by a 2009 Toyota Camry heading north on U.S. 21, according to Trooper David Jones, a spokesperson for the S.C. Highway Patrol.

SCHP is investigating.

At least 10 people in Beaufort County and 11 in Jasper County have died in crashes in 2022, according to the latest available data from the Department of Public Safety. There have been at least four pedestrian deaths in Beaufort County in 2022.