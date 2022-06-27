ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Island Packet

Pedestrian killed in Beaufort over the weekend while crossing the road, coroner says

By Sofia Sanchez
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 3 days ago

A pedestrian killed over the weekend on Sea Island Parkway was identified Monday as a Beaufort man, according to Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.

Robert Squires, 38, was identified as the man who was killed in the crash Saturday around 10:15 p.m., according to Beaufort County Coroner David Ott. Squires was hit by a car as he was walking out of a Circle K gas station near Sunset Boulevard, Ott said.

Squires was hit by a 2009 Toyota Camry heading north on U.S. 21, according to Trooper David Jones, a spokesperson for the S.C. Highway Patrol.

SCHP is investigating.

At least 10 people in Beaufort County and 11 in Jasper County have died in crashes in 2022, according to the latest available data from the Department of Public Safety. There have been at least four pedestrian deaths in Beaufort County in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
walterborolive.com

Motorcyclist killed in Colleton

A Dorchester County died on Friday, June 24 when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Matthew Copeland, 38, of Ridgeville, died at the scene of the crash, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey. The collision occurred about 7 p.m. on Peirce Road, near the intersection of Brocktown Road...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

5 people rushed to the hospital following mass stabbing in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 11 p.m.:. Authorities say one person stabbed four family members and was also stabbed during the incident. Police have not shared additional information at this time. Initial report:. Five people have been rushed to Memorial Health in Savannah following a "multi-victim stabbing." According to Chuck...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle K#Traffic Accident#Coroner S Office#Toyota#The S C Highway Patrol#Schp
walterborolive.com

Colleton home saved from fire

A Colleton County house was saved from a fire that began during renovations on the property. On Saturday, June 25, about 4:20 p.m., 911-callers began reporting seeing smoke coming from a house on Kronman Court. Firefighter-paramedics with Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR) arrived and found the house in the process of being renovated. According to CCFR Chief Barry McRoy, construction workers accidentally cut into an electrical wire while installing a new window.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Child critically injured in early-morning shooting

A 12-year-old Colleton County girl is fighting for her life after being struck in the leg with bullets that riddled her home in a drive-by shooting. The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 26 when unknown suspects fired multiple rounds from a vehicle into a Red Root Road residence. Several bullets went through the doublewide home’s siding and into the house. The child was inside the residence when she was struck in the leg with at least one bullet.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

4 people stabbed in Savannah Thursday evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people were stabbed in Savannah Thursday evening. A spokesperson with Chatham Emergency Services says the stabbing happened on DeLesseps Avenue. Chatham EMS says five people were taken to Memorial Health. The Savannah Police Department said the stabbing stemmed from a family fight and the suspect was also stabbed. One person […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Coroner identifies 13-year-old who died after North Charleston crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of the North Charleston boy who died two days after being struck by a vehicle. De’Shawn Dow, 13, died at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital Friday at 9:20 p.m. from blunt force injuries he suffered in a crash with a vehicle, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Crash causes delays on Talmadge Bridge

JASPER COUNT, SC (WTOC) - A crash is causing delays for drivers going across the Talmadge Bridge. The wreck is on the South Carolina side of Highway 17. Emergency crews are on scene working to clear the wreck. Drivers should use alternate routes I-95 or the Houlihan Bridge to cross...
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Officials: 2 injured in Colleton Co. head-on crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Highway troopers are investigating a head-on crash that injured two motorists Sunday morning in Colleton County, according to officials. Two vehicles, both traveling in opposite directions, crashed head-on along Cottageville Highway, just after midnight Sunday. Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials said a Ford pickup truck headed northbound on the highway veered […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested after weekend shooting in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Colleton County arrested a 21-year-old man who they said contributed to the death of another man. Deputies say Hunter Plummer and the deceased attempted to steal catalytic converters from a home on Deliverance Lane when the incident happened. “Plummer is charged under the new statute of damaging property […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Shooting on Montgomery Street injures 2

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say two people were injured in a shooting on Montgomery Street Tuesday. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the 1200 block. The pair arrived at the hospital in private cars. No further details were released. This is a developing story and will be updated as more […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Humane Society says box truck stolen from parking lot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is looking for a box truck reportedly stolen from the animal rescue’s parking lot Wednesday. The vehicle is described as a 2004 Isuzu NPR box truck with a Georgia tag AIK0651 and a faded Humane Society logo on the side of the vehicle. Officials said […]
SAVANNAH, GA
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
1K+
Followers
127
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy