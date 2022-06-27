ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

K-9 Woodie is 1st Plott Hound in Pasco’s Animal-Assisted Therapy unit

By Casey Mentch
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rVQ3h_0gNe6pO800

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is proud to introduce K-9 Woodie as the newest member of their K-9 Unit, Animal-Assisted Therapy.

AAT K-9 Woodie is a 1-year-old Plott Hound serving in the Community Engagement Unit alongside her partner, Cpl. Arthur Madden. Woodie is the first Plott Hound to join the PCSO K-9 family and one of only a few female K-9s.

He was rescued from a shelter and selected by Brevard County Sheriff’s Office to join their “Paws & Stripes” program. In this program, inmates learn valuables life skills while teaching dogs to be calm and confident companions.

California swimmer survives attack by great white shark

As an Animal-Assisted Therapy dog, Woodie accompanies her partner on calls for service to comfort those experiencing a crisis and reduce stress.

“AAT K-9 Woodie loves meeting people and making them smile, making her perfect for helping those experiencing a crisis,” according to PCSO. “AAT K-9 Woodie is named for Woodie’s Wash Shack, who generously donated the funds to purchase, train and equip AAT K-9 Woodie.”

Cat café to open in South Tampa

All 40 of PSO’s K-9s are purchased, trained and equipped with funds from community donations.

“We are grateful for donations such as these, which expand our capabilities to keep our community safe,” said PCSO. “In addition to animal-assisted therapy K-9s, PSO also has K-9s that detect illegal narcotics, accelerates and explosives, can track missing people, even after long delays, can find human remains that are buried or in water and can find those who are missing in natural and man-made disasters, such as building collapses.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

Related
WESH

Missing Florida child, dad found after hours-long manhunt

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office located a missing 2-year-old boy and his father who went missing Thursday around 10 a.m. near the Mercado Drive area of Port Richey. Deputies said the child’s father, 23-year-old Noe Dominguez battered an adult family member at a Pasco...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
State
California State
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Pasco County, FL
Lifestyle
Pasco County, FL
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Assisted Therapy#Therapy Dog#K 9 Unit#Cpl#Pcso K 9#Pso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
mynews13.com

Pinellas teacher drowns while rescuing teen

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — He was a beloved history teacher, husband and father and some are now calling Thomas Kenning a hero. Kenning drowned Monday after he jumped into Lake Michigan to rescue a teenage swimmer who was in the water screaming for help. Kenning was 38. What You...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

72K+
Followers
14K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy