Seth Meyers actually gets drunk while ‘Day Drinking’ with the stars

By Christine Samra, Sam Rubin
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

Rihanna, Post Malone and the Jonas Brothers have more than just music and awards in common. They’ve all gone day drinking with Seth Meyers.

The “Late Night with Seth Meyers” segment where the hosts grabs drinks with his guests during the day is a favorite among fans and even the host himself. Yes, he does indeed get drunk with the celebrities on his show.

When it comes to imbibing, the “SNL” alum is quite endearing when he’s had a few. “The segment wouldn’t work if I got surly when I drank,” he explained.

Meyers revealed the particular beverage that brings him under quicker than others. “Well you know, I’m not sponsored right now, so I would just say tequila large is a wonderful drink to bring out the best of Seth Meyers,” he laughed.”

Another segment viewers are fans of is the corrections series.

Every Thursday Meyers scrolls through the show’s YouTube page and engages with users who have left comments, regardless if they’re friendly or not. Instead of letting it affect him negatively, he spins it into having fun but also addressing viewers’ concerns.

“The internet is full of kind people and you’ve got just to reach out and find common ground,” he joked. “We found, more often than not, the people that are complaining about our show online are doing that from a place of love. They’re very knit-picky about details and we’ve enjoyed trying to delight them with our effort to do everything perfectly.”

The comedian seems to be doing something right.

“Late Night” has earned six Emmy nominations and it won the Critics Choice Award for Best Talk Show in 2020 and 2021.

You can catch “Late Night with Seth Meyers” weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on NBC.

