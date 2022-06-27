ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham sign Alphonse Areola from PSG for '£7.75m' after his successful loan spell last season, as the goalkeeper praises the 'love from the supporters' and says he 'can't wait to start training'

By Michael Rudling For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

West Ham have completed the permanent signing of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from Paris St Germain.

The Hammers have recruited the 29-year-old on a five-year deal, after his successful loan stint in east London last season. The transfer fee was reported by Sky Sports to be £7.75m.

Areola played 17 games for the East London club last season, including a win on penalties against Manchester City in the League Cup.

The France stopper revealed he had no qualms making the permanent switch, with manager David Moyes also delighted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FAS2_0gNe6JaE00
Alphonse Areola 17 times for West Ham in a successful loan spell for the club last season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kKCZB_0gNe6JaE00
The 29-year-old now looks set to challenge Lukasz Fabianski for the No 1 shirt in east London

'I feel good, I feel great, I'm happy to sign and happy to stay here permanently and I can't wait to start to train and to do the job,' said Areola.

'The main thing is that I felt the love of the supporters last season. Something for me that is really important is to feel that I'm loved.'

He continued: 'I know that I have to do my job and to do everything to make them happy, and obviously also the team, my teammates, the staff and Xavi Valero as well. The vibe of last season was great, so I just wanted to do everything to stay here.

'I feel comfortable, I feel like when I'm signing in a club, I want to feel that it's like my second family. Obviously, we're here every day and we are sharing lots of times together, so I have to feel comfortable with everyone and feel them comfortable with me as well, so I just feel comfortable here.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=339QON_0gNe6JaE00
David Moyes is still looking to bring in Armando Broja and Jesse Lingard this transfer window

The Hammers are expected to chase a deal to bring Jesse Lingard back to the London Stadium on a free transfer too, while Chelsea's Armando Broja is understood to be another target.

Hammers boss Moyes hailed the permanent capture of Areola however, by adding: 'Alphonse made a huge contribution to the club during his loan spell last season. His performances backed up why we see him as a top goalkeeper.

'He brings proven quality and experience at the highest level, both on the domestic and international scene. We're delighted he's with us permanently and look forward to welcoming him back for pre-season.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Manchester City owners 'agree deeds to buy Palermo in £11.2m takeover as the City Football Group adds an ELEVENTH club to its rich worldwide portfolio and plans to resurrect the once-bankrupt Italian side back to Serie A'

Manchester City's owners are on the verge of adding Palermo to their rich football portfolio after agreeing an £11.2million takeover with the Italian side, according to reports. The City Football Group (CFG) already owns an empire of clubs worldwide including MLS side New York City and Australian outfit Melbourne...
MLS
Daily Mail

Melbourne Victory 'are set to sign Manchester United legend Nani' after Portuguese veteran's disappointing spell with Venezia - and cult hero could face the Red Devils in a pre-season friendly this month!

Melbourne Victory are reportedly poised to sign Manchester United legend Nani after the Portuguese veteran left Italian club Venezia this summer. According to football expert Gianluca Di Marzio, the 35-year-old will head Down Under to continue his decorated career with the A-League side - who finished 2nd behind Melbourne City last season. John Aloisi's Western United won the grand final.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'are told to stump up £43m for Presnel Kimpembe as Thomas Tuchel gets set for battle with Juventus to sign PSG defender and patch up his decimated defence'

Chelsea will reportedly have to pay £43million to land PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe this summer. Thomas Tuchel is looking to bolster his back line this summer after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen last month. There is also uncertainty concerning club captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who may be tempted to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alphonse Areola
Person
David Moyes
Person
Jesse Lingard
Daily Mail

'Everyone had it, we said nothing': Tennis star Alize Cornet makes bombshell claim players HID Covid symptoms in an 'epidemic' at the French Open and says there is a 'tacit agreement' to play on... as Wimbledon is hit by withdrawals of Cilic and Berrettini

French tennis star Alize Cornet has made a bombshell claim that players have adopted a 'tacit agreement' to deliberately hide Covid-19 cases on tour, saying that there was 'an epidemic' at last month's French Open. The world No 37 later backtracked and insisting her remarks were 'to emphasise that the...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Tyson Fury sends a stark warning to his heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua that Oleksandr Usyk is 'too quick, smart and cute' for him... warning the Brit's new style may actually HELP the Ukrainian in their big Saudi rematch

Tyson Fury is predicting a more convincing defeat for Anthony Joshua when the British star battles Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch later this summer. The 32-year-old lost his unified heavyweight championship in a surprising defeat to the Ukrainian in September, when he was outpointed by the undefeated Usyk. Joshua is...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

American John Isner holds all the aces after breaking Ivo Karlovic's record of 13,728 career aces despite suffering a disappointing defeat in his Wimbledon Third Round clash with Jannik Sinner

American John Isner broke the all-time record for serving aces on Friday early in his Wimbledon third-round match loss against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner. Needing five aces to beat Ivo Karlovic's leading mark of 13,728, the 37-year-old Isner sent three hurtling past Sinner in his first service game and three more in the second.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

How Everton could line up next season as Richarlison's exit lands latest blow on boss Lampard - Tarkowski adding steel at the back, Gallagher and Gilmour in an exciting midfield, and Gordon in attack - if they can keep him

After a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, which saw the club get dragged into a relegation battle, it promises to be a crucial summer for Everton. And it has not started particularly well, with last season's top scorer Richarlison departing for Tottenham in a deal worth £60million. The club's financial issues...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Chelsea#Paris St Germain#League Cup#Hammers#Sky Sports#M Areola
Daily Mail

Manchester City begin contract talks with Riyad Mahrez as he enters final 12 months of his contract with Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling looking set to head for the exit door

Manchester City are looking to extend Riyad Mahrez’s contract after his finest season at the club to date. Sportsmail understands the Premier League champions are opening talks with the 31-year-old, who has entered the final 12 months of his existing deal. Mahrez finished the campaign as City’s top scorer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Onana... what's my name!?': Inter Milan announce the signing of former Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana by referencing Rihanna's hit song... as the Serie A giants continue to make waves in the transfer market after re-signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea

Inter Milan have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana by referencing Rihanna when unveiling the player on social media. Onana's contract at Ajax expired on Thursday, and Inter have wasted no time in announcing his arrival in Italy on a free transfer. They posted a tweet on Friday afternoon...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'We're winning the Premier League!': Liverpool fans rejoice at the 'news of the summer' and hail the 'best player in the world' after Mo Salah signs a new three-year contract at Anfield worth close to £400,000-a-week

Liverpool fans have gone wild following the news that Mo Salah has agreed a new contract at Anfield until 2025. The Egyptian had just entered the final 12 months of his previous deal, with speculation mounting about where his future would lie. But the Reds have shut down the rumour...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea should 'give Armando Broja a chance rather than spending £80m on a replacement for Romelu Lukaku,' insists Glen Johnson - as he warns his former club against making another 'scary money' disaster signing

Former Chelsea defender Glen Johnson has urged the Blues to keep hold of Armando Broja rather than risk wasting £80m on a replacement for Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea signed Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record £97.5million transfer fee last summer, hoping that he would be the player to help them challenge for the title. However, he only managed eight league goals in his first season back at the club, and has since returned to Inter on loan.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis WITHDRAW from Wimbledon men's doubles as controversial Australian star opts to 'prioritise singles' after four-hour first round match

Nick Krygios and his partner Thanasi Kokkinakis have withdrawn from the Wimbledon men's doubles. The Australian pairing were due to compete in the competition but have pulled out and been replaced by alternates Diego Hidalgo and Cristian Rodriguez. Kyrgios said: 'I'm a singles player, my priority is singles. I played...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Arsenal misfit Matteo Guendouzi seals £9m permanent move to Marseille after falling out of favour at the Emirates and enjoying a good loan stint with the Ligue 1 high-flyers, who exercised clause to snap him up

Arsenal have confirmed that Matteo Guendouzi has joined Olympique Marseille on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell at the Ligue 1 club. The 23-year-old played all 55 games for Marseille last season as the club qualified for the Champions League, and the French club exercised the clause in the contract to make it a full-time deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea set to announce former Manchester City suit Tom Glick as new senior executive in charge of day-to-day running of the Blues following Marina Granovskaia's exit

Chelsea are set to appoint Tom Glick to their new-look hierarchy following the recent departures of three of the club’s most prominent executives. Glick, who was previously Manchester City’s chief commercial and operating officer, is to take on a senior boardroom role at Stamford Bridge under American owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'There were so many poor decisions': Trent Robinson fumes at 'HORRIBLE' officiating after his side's defeat by Penrith - with the Roosters on the receiving end of a very harsh dangerous tackle call

Trent Robinson has hit out at NRL referee Gerard Sutton for his 'horrible' officiating of the Rooster's defeat by Penrith, with the coach fuming at a controversial dangerous tackle call. In the 39th minute, Roosters hooker Sam Verrills made what appeared to be a standard tackle on Panthers rival Scott...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Novak Djokovic cruises through to the fourth round of Wimbledon after beating his fellow Serbian and friend Miomir Kecmanovic in straight sets, but he insists 'you want to raise the level of tennis up a notch each match'

It was 2013, the last time Novak Djokovic lost on Centre Court, 35 matches ago now. Andy Murray was the victor that day and Friday's opponent, Miomir Kecmanovic, was never going to emulate him. For a start he's 22 and ranked 25. More importantly, he's Serbian. So playing Djokovic is...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Derby announce the completion of their takeover by property developer David Clowes... as the Rams claim they had to 'overcome a magnitude of challenges' to finalise the sale and save the club from administration

Derby have finally been released from the nightmare of administration after lifelong fan David Clowes officially became the club's new owner. The Rams, without a permanent manager after Wayne Rooney quit last week, have been taken over by local property firm Clowes Developments, with the EFL signing off on the deal at about 6pm.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Katie Boulter 'deals with everything thrown in her path' say proud family as she prepares for next match just three days after grandmother died (and Australian boyfriend Alex De Minaur is 'just stoked for her')

Katie Boulter's family and boyfriend have expressed their pride in the British player's Wimbledon win after her grandmother died two days before. The 25-year-old Leicester-born player said she was 'shaking' after the biggest triumph of her career so far yesterday, and gave an emotional speech about her grandmother, Jill, on Centre Court.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

452K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy