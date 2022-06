A 71-year-old Wilhoit woman is in serious condition after being thrown from her horse on a ranch trail ride southeast of Wilhoit on Saturday. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Southern Yavapai Fire to assist with a distress call from a woman who said her friend was injured, but that she did not know where exactly they were located. After several attempts to contact the friend, YCSO dispatch operators were able to get the coordinates.

